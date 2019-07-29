Enjoy a swim and watch a movie on Thursday, August 1

The 2019 Swim-in Movie will be held at Mountain Valley Splash, 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley on Thursday, August 1.

Come watch The Little Mermaid while you splash in the pool. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dark. Concessions are available for purchase.

The cost is $3.50 for youth and seniors and $4.50 for adults.

For more information call 928-775-3165