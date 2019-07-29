OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 29
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Enjoy a swim and watch a movie on Thursday, August 1

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 29, 2019 noon

"The Little Mermaid" Trailer by Walt Disney Animation Studios

The 2019 Swim-in Movie will be held at Mountain Valley Splash, 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley on Thursday, August 1.

Come watch The Little Mermaid while you splash in the pool. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dark. Concessions are available for purchase.

The cost is $3.50 for youth and seniors and $4.50 for adults.

For more information call 928-775-3165

Mountain Valley Splash

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Movies Under the Stars continues with ‘The Greatest Showman’
Polar Bear Splash gets warm reception
Watch: Here's a look at the best and the worst Super Bowl ads
Invictus Games highlight: Prescott Valley swimmer gives medal back, but why? (VIDEO)
Video: Courier live on the Goodwin Fire

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
MON
29
American Red Cross blood donation opportunity,
MON
29
Alzheimer's Support Group,
MON
29
Potter’s House Music & Films
TUE
30
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
30
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries