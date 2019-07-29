OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 29
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Community Emergency Response Team offering 3-day class Sept. 25-27

Emergency responders Justin Ernst, left, Steve Mayhew, center, and Sue Pistoia, of the Community Emergency Response Team CERT, assemble personal protection equipment kits for upcoming emergency flu training April 30, 2009, in Avondale. The Emergency Management Division of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs offers certification in Community Emergency Response Team Basic Training over three days, Sept. 25-27. (Ross D. Franklin/AP, file)

Emergency responders Justin Ernst, left, Steve Mayhew, center, and Sue Pistoia, of the Community Emergency Response Team CERT, assemble personal protection equipment kits for upcoming emergency flu training April 30, 2009, in Avondale. The Emergency Management Division of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs offers certification in Community Emergency Response Team Basic Training over three days, Sept. 25-27. (Ross D. Franklin/AP, file)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 29, 2019 10:01 p.m.

People who want to know how to prepare for a disaster and plan to join a Community Emergency Response Team may register for an upcoming class in basic training to acquire skills needed in the aftermath of disaster. The free course presents techniques to assist in saving lives and protecting property.

The Emergency Management Division of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs offers certification in Community Emergency Response Team Basic Training over three days, Sept. 25-27. The course runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 25-26, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sept. 27, at the Prescott Valley Police Department classrooms, 7601 E. Skoog Blvd.

Topics include disaster preparedness, fire safety and utility controls, disaster medical operations, light search-and- rescue operations, CERT organization, disaster psychology, terrorism and CERT, and disaster simulation.

Participants are required to bring safety equipment (gloves, goggles, mask) and disaster supplies (bandages, flashlight, dressings) which will be used during the sessions.

Three prerequisite courses are recommended before taking this course. They are available as independent study programs through FEMA (training.fema.gov/IS) and consist of IS-100: Introduction to the Incident Command System (ICS), IS-200: ICS for Single Resources and Initial Action, and IS-700: Introduction to National Incident Management System.

Participants should register 14 days prior to the start of the class through an online registration system at dematraining.az.gov. For registration assistance, contact the DEMA Training Branch at 602-464-6225 or training@azdema.gov.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Community News: Walker community members graduated from CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) training
County seeks disaster-response volunteers
County continues FEMA-based emergency training
Emergency response teams allow citizens to act<BR>PCC residents form county's first CERT
Local youth writes grant

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
MON
29
American Red Cross blood donation opportunity,
MON
29
Alzheimer's Support Group,
MON
29
Potter’s House Music & Films
TUE
30
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
30
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries