Community Emergency Response Team offering 3-day class Sept. 25-27
People who want to know how to prepare for a disaster and plan to join a Community Emergency Response Team may register for an upcoming class in basic training to acquire skills needed in the aftermath of disaster. The free course presents techniques to assist in saving lives and protecting property.
The Emergency Management Division of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs offers certification in Community Emergency Response Team Basic Training over three days, Sept. 25-27. The course runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 25-26, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sept. 27, at the Prescott Valley Police Department classrooms, 7601 E. Skoog Blvd.
Topics include disaster preparedness, fire safety and utility controls, disaster medical operations, light search-and- rescue operations, CERT organization, disaster psychology, terrorism and CERT, and disaster simulation.
Participants are required to bring safety equipment (gloves, goggles, mask) and disaster supplies (bandages, flashlight, dressings) which will be used during the sessions.
Three prerequisite courses are recommended before taking this course. They are available as independent study programs through FEMA (training.fema.gov/IS) and consist of IS-100: Introduction to the Incident Command System (ICS), IS-200: ICS for Single Resources and Initial Action, and IS-700: Introduction to National Incident Management System.
Participants should register 14 days prior to the start of the class through an online registration system at dematraining.az.gov. For registration assistance, contact the DEMA Training Branch at 602-464-6225 or training@azdema.gov.
Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
