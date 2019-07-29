OFFERS
Caleb Smith goes 7 innings to help Marlins beat Arizona 11-6
MLB

Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas reacts after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: July 29, 2019 7:55 p.m.

MIAMI — Caleb Smith endured a bad stretch after a baserunning adventure but recovered to pitch seven innings and help the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-6 Monday.

Smith laid down a bunt in the second inning and wound up at third base thanks to two errors on the play. The jaunt may have taken a toll, because in the next inning he gave up three hits, including a three-run homer by Ketel Marte.

Smith (7-4) allowed only one other run, struck out nine and retired his final 10 batters. The left-hander has won his past four decisions for the team with the National League's worst record.

The Marlins, who won three of four games from Arizona, improved to 10-9-1 in their past 20 series. They started the year 1-10-3.

The series made it more likely the Diamondbacks (53-54) will be sellers at this week's trade deadline. They're below .500 for the first time since July 5, even though they've outscored opponents by 61 runs.

Miami's Miguel Rojas homered for the third game in a row, increasing his season total to four. Teammate Brian Anderson added his 15th homer and his second in two games.

Both homers came off Merrill Kelly (7-11), who allowed seven runs in six innings. He has lost his past five decisions, and his ERA has climbed to 4.52.

Carson Kelly hit his 13th homer for Arizona, which totaled 24 hits in the series.

STILL THROWING INSIDE

Marlins right-hander Tayron Guerrero hit pinch hitter David Peralta in the right foot with a 90 mph slider in the ninth inning.

Peralta stayed in the game, and there was no repeat of Saturday's confrontation when both benches cleared after Christian Walker was plunked by Guerrero.

UGLY DEFENSE

Rojas' homer came in the Marlins' six-run second, which also included the errors on Smith's bunt that scored two runs. Kelly fielded the bunt and made a wild throw to first. Smith then continued to second, and kept running when the throw there eluded left fielder Tim Locastro as he tried to cover the base.

STILL STRUGGLING

Diamondbacks right-hander Greg Holland, who lost the closer's job last weekend, entered in the seventh and allowed four runs in one-third of an inning. That hiked his ERA to 4.54.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: C Jorge Alfaro (tight quad) was held out of the starting lineup, but is expected to return Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Clarke (3-3, 6.10 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener of a two-game series at the Yankees on Tuesday. The game will be Clarke's first since his wife gave birth to a daughter Thursday. The visit will the Diamondbacks' second to Yankee Stadium, and their first since 2013.

Marlins: Rookie RHP Zac Gallen (1-2, 2.76 ERA) is scheduled to make his seventh start Tuesday to begin a three-game series against the Twins. In his last start, Gallen pitched seven shutout innings to beat the White Sox for his first career win.

