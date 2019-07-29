Arizona Cowboy Poet Gathering special community programs on Aug. 9

As part of the 2019 Arizona Cowboy Poet Gathering, its 32nd year, Aug. 8 -10, (www.azcowboypoet.org) there will be several community outreach programs presented in Prescott and Prescott Valley.

Residents and their families are invited to attend performances of cowboy poetry and music at several nursing homes and retirement communities on Aug. 9 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the following facilities: Arizona Pioneer Home, Prescott; Prescott Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Prescott; Alta Vista Resort, Prescott; Las Fuentes Resort Village, Prescott; Good Samaritan Society, Prescott; Good Samaritan Willow Wind, Prescott; High Gate Senior Living, Prescott; Glassford Place, Prescott Valley; Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Care Center, Prescott Valley; Good Samaritan Society, Prescott Valley; and Good Samaritan Windsong Villa Apts., Prescott Valley.