Town of Prescott Valley set to hold Parks and Recreation Master Plan meeting Aug. 12
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking the public’s input in the development of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan by hosting a meeting that is open to the general public Monday, Aug. 12, according to a release.
The town seeks input to help build a community Parks and Recreation Master Plan for future facilities and services that best reflects the collective vision of the community.
“The town invites the public to be involved in the collaboration of ideas,” spokesperson Heidi Dahms Foster said in a press release.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 12 in the Prescott Valley Police Department training room at 7601 E. Skoog Blvd. With limited seats available, the town asks those interested in attending to RSVP by calling 928-759-3090, or email parks@pvaz.net.
CAN’T ATTEND?
If a community member is unable to attend the meeting but still wants to share their thoughts, Foster suggested they submit to the town’s website at: pvaz.net/902/2019-2020-master-plan-process.
Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.
