OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 29
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Elaine Leona Pattermann

Elaine Leona Pattermann

Elaine Leona Pattermann

Originally Published: July 28, 2019 9:49 p.m.

Elaine Leona Pattermann, born March 19, 1937, in Brainerd, Minnesota, and a long-time Prescott, Arizona resident, passed on to “see the whites of Jesus’ eyes” on July 20, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; parents Helen and Zeno Molitor; and by brothers, Jerome, Virgil and Willard.

Elaine is survived by her step-sons, Steve, Ed and Ken; grandsons Matt and Alex; sister-in-law Janice; and siblings Irene, Eldred, Kathleen, Janet, Michael and Patrick.

Elaine was a loving and devoted wife to her husband, Gerald, for 31 years of marriage.

She had a love of teaching, and was an arts teacher, educator and mentor for over 40 years to countless appreciative students in Naperville, Illinois; Rockford, Illinois; and at Miller Valley School in Prescott.

Elaine was gifted with a smile and engaging positive spirit that left a loving and lasting impression on everyone she encountered.

She was deeply involved in the church, and had a deep love and care for those less fortunate, regularly giving to local charities, overseas missionaries, and even the person behind her in the checkout line who just didn’t have enough money that night for a quart of milk.

Elaine cherished life, the people she met, and the world she lived in. She strove every day to make the world a better place through her faith, kindness and generosity to others. She was an angel on earth.

A Funeral Mass celebrating Elaine’s life will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott, Arizona. A reception will follow at the church. A private farewell and burial service will be held afterwards at Mountain View Cemetery, in Prescott, for the family.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations may be made in Elaine’s memory to The Shade Tree of Las Vegas, who provide safe shelter to homeless and abused women & children in crisis, 702.385.0072, or a similar charity in your local area. Inquiries to ed@edpattermann.com

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Leona Winn
Obituary: Gerald C. Pattermann
Obituary: Marilyn Jean (Montgomery) Scott
Obituary: Evelyn Gladys Rappath
Harriett E. Dicus Smith, 1923-2008

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
28
Prescott International Folkdancers
MON
29
American Red Cross blood donation opportunity,
MON
29
Alzheimer's Support Group,
MON
29
Potter’s House Music & Films
TUE
30
Prescott Toastmasters
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries