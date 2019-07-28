Obituary: Elaine Leona Pattermann

Elaine Leona Pattermann, born March 19, 1937, in Brainerd, Minnesota, and a long-time Prescott, Arizona resident, passed on to “see the whites of Jesus’ eyes” on July 20, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; parents Helen and Zeno Molitor; and by brothers, Jerome, Virgil and Willard.

Elaine is survived by her step-sons, Steve, Ed and Ken; grandsons Matt and Alex; sister-in-law Janice; and siblings Irene, Eldred, Kathleen, Janet, Michael and Patrick.

Elaine was a loving and devoted wife to her husband, Gerald, for 31 years of marriage.

She had a love of teaching, and was an arts teacher, educator and mentor for over 40 years to countless appreciative students in Naperville, Illinois; Rockford, Illinois; and at Miller Valley School in Prescott.

Elaine was gifted with a smile and engaging positive spirit that left a loving and lasting impression on everyone she encountered.

She was deeply involved in the church, and had a deep love and care for those less fortunate, regularly giving to local charities, overseas missionaries, and even the person behind her in the checkout line who just didn’t have enough money that night for a quart of milk.

Elaine cherished life, the people she met, and the world she lived in. She strove every day to make the world a better place through her faith, kindness and generosity to others. She was an angel on earth.

A Funeral Mass celebrating Elaine’s life will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott, Arizona. A reception will follow at the church. A private farewell and burial service will be held afterwards at Mountain View Cemetery, in Prescott, for the family.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations may be made in Elaine’s memory to The Shade Tree of Las Vegas, who provide safe shelter to homeless and abused women & children in crisis, 702.385.0072, or a similar charity in your local area. Inquiries to ed@edpattermann.com

Information provided by survivors.