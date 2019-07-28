National Night Out is Aug. 6 in Prescott Valley
The Prescott Valley Police Department encourages community members to get together with your neighbors on National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6, to help promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. National Night Out is an opportunity for community members to talk directly to police personnel about such programs as Cops and Kids, Citizens and Youth Police Academy, or other programs provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department
National Night Out is an integral part of the PV Police Department’s partnership with the community. In 2018, PV Police personnel attended 15 Neighborhood Watch events, with approximately 700 community members in attendance; the PV Police Department hopes to exceed these numbers in 2019.
Over the next few weeks, watch and listen for updates on this year’s National Night Out events in your neighborhood.
Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.
