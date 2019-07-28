OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 29
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Louisiana judge orders man’s mouth taped for interruptions

Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested Michael Duhon of Lafayette on charges of Felony Theft, Money Laundering, and Exploitation of person with infirmities. (2017 booking photo/Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Louisiana Bureau of Investigation arrested Michael Duhon of Lafayette on charges of Felony Theft, Money Laundering, and Exploitation of person with infirmities. (2017 booking photo/Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Originally Published: July 28, 2019 11:35 p.m.

LAFAYETTE, La. — Court logs show a Louisiana district court judge ordered a man’s mouth be taped shut for repeatedly interrupting proceedings.

The Acadiana Advocate reports Michael C. Duhon was being sentenced July 18 for theft and money laundering.

Court minutes show Duhon objected when Judge Marilyn Castle asked him to stop submitting motions on his own behalf instead of through his attorney. After repeatedly requesting for Duhon to be quiet, Castle ordered the bailiff to tape Duhon’s mouth shut.

The tape was removed after an objection from Duhon’s public defense attorney, Aaron Adams, who requested the judge remove his client from the courtroom instead.

Castle sentenced Duhon to 11 years in prison and recommended he be transferred to a facility with mental health treatment options.

Another public defender in the courtroom faces contempt charges for recording the incident.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mesa man charged in 3 killings pleads to burglary counts
Arizona man gets 3 life terms for 2012 triple killings
Prescott man gets 155 years for child pornography
Judge hands home invader 21-year prison sentence
Judge hands home invader 21-year prison sentence

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
28
Prescott International Folkdancers
MON
29
American Red Cross blood donation opportunity,
MON
29
Alzheimer's Support Group,
MON
29
Potter’s House Music & Films
TUE
30
Prescott Toastmasters
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries