Louisiana judge orders man’s mouth taped for interruptions
LAFAYETTE, La. — Court logs show a Louisiana district court judge ordered a man’s mouth be taped shut for repeatedly interrupting proceedings.
The Acadiana Advocate reports Michael C. Duhon was being sentenced July 18 for theft and money laundering.
Court minutes show Duhon objected when Judge Marilyn Castle asked him to stop submitting motions on his own behalf instead of through his attorney. After repeatedly requesting for Duhon to be quiet, Castle ordered the bailiff to tape Duhon’s mouth shut.
The tape was removed after an objection from Duhon’s public defense attorney, Aaron Adams, who requested the judge remove his client from the courtroom instead.
Castle sentenced Duhon to 11 years in prison and recommended he be transferred to a facility with mental health treatment options.
Another public defender in the courtroom faces contempt charges for recording the incident.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Update: Cellar Fire growth halted
- Amber Alert: Suspect in disappearance of 4-year-old girl may be in Arizona
- Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating
- Need2Know: Frosty’s Pop Shop & Virtual Reality Gaming opens; Willow Creek Restaurant repainted; Carmella’s takes former El Charro location; new Anytime Fitness
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
28
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
MON
29
|
American Red Cross blood donation opportunity,
|
MON
29
|
Alzheimer's Support Group,
|
MON
29
|
Potter’s House Music & Films
|
TUE
30
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...