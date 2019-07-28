OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 29
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Summer travel season

Originally Published: July 28, 2019 9:11 p.m.

Editor:

In response to Judy Bluhm’s article in the June 24 edition of The Daily Courier titled “Summer travel season is here. Is flying more terrifying that ever?” I would like to comment.

First of all, Ms. Bluhm did not say that she was a traveler who witnessed the crazy behavior of some passengers on the airplane. I will assume she read about these incidents in the newspaper. The fact that the newspaper published these stories is because they seldom occur.

I was a flight attendant for 38 years. I have seen everything to be seen on an airplane, and yes there were some odd things. However, 99.9% of my flights were quiet, with gentle and kind folks who were careful not to invade anyone’s space.

Ms. Bluhm reported there is a new report out by flight attendants that reveals flying is more terrifying than ever. This is a ludicrous comment. No … flying is not terrifying. Millions of people fly every day and appreciate the convenience of air travel.

Flying on an airplane has certainly changed in recent years. The glamorous days of pianos in the lounge on 747s and people dressing up to travel are missing. The amenities in the past that were offered in an era when airlines could set fares. With the deregulation of the airlines in 1978, competition set the fares, and people weren’t willing to pay for the amenities.

Sara Dolan, Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bluhm: Summer travel season is here. Is flying more terrifying than ever?
AROUND THE BLUMIN’ TOWN: Southwest Airlines connects with mini-horses
Around the Bluhmin' Town: Leave those bad-behaving pets behind when you fly
Around the Bluhmin' Town: Tall tale: Giraffe gives birth to a 6-foot tall baby
United Express set to begin flights from Prescott in late August

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
28
Prescott International Folkdancers
MON
29
American Red Cross blood donation opportunity,
MON
29
Alzheimer's Support Group,
MON
29
Potter’s House Music & Films
TUE
30
Prescott Toastmasters
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries