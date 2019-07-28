Letter: Summer travel season

Editor:

In response to Judy Bluhm’s article in the June 24 edition of The Daily Courier titled “Summer travel season is here. Is flying more terrifying that ever?” I would like to comment.

First of all, Ms. Bluhm did not say that she was a traveler who witnessed the crazy behavior of some passengers on the airplane. I will assume she read about these incidents in the newspaper. The fact that the newspaper published these stories is because they seldom occur.

I was a flight attendant for 38 years. I have seen everything to be seen on an airplane, and yes there were some odd things. However, 99.9% of my flights were quiet, with gentle and kind folks who were careful not to invade anyone’s space.

Ms. Bluhm reported there is a new report out by flight attendants that reveals flying is more terrifying than ever. This is a ludicrous comment. No … flying is not terrifying. Millions of people fly every day and appreciate the convenience of air travel.



Flying on an airplane has certainly changed in recent years. The glamorous days of pianos in the lounge on 747s and people dressing up to travel are missing. The amenities in the past that were offered in an era when airlines could set fares. With the deregulation of the airlines in 1978, competition set the fares, and people weren’t willing to pay for the amenities.

Sara Dolan, Prescott