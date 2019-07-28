OFFERS
Sun, July 28
Learn and share the art of needle craft July 29

(Prescott Valley Public Library)

(Prescott Valley Public Library)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 28, 2019 1 a.m.

Crochet One, Knit Too! is being held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 3rd floor, Crystal room in Prescott Valley from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 29.

This is an informal group for those who enjoy the art of crochet, knitting, and any other portable needle craft. If someone needs help reading a pattern or figuring out a new stitch, there is always someone who can lend a hand. Besides sharing knowledge and expertise, this group also shares patterns.

This is a free program. No registration is required. For more information e-mail C1K2inPV@gmail.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.

Prescott Valley Public Library

