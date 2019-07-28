Learn and share the art of needle craft July 29

Crochet One, Knit Too! is being held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 3rd floor, Crystal room in Prescott Valley from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 29.

This is an informal group for those who enjoy the art of crochet, knitting, and any other portable needle craft. If someone needs help reading a pattern or figuring out a new stitch, there is always someone who can lend a hand. Besides sharing knowledge and expertise, this group also shares patterns.

This is a free program. No registration is required. For more information e-mail C1K2inPV@gmail.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.