A fine most fowl: Wild chickens almost cost man $1,000 a day

Pictured in this 2011 file photo are wild, feral chickens in a residential yard. Felix Guerra won’t have to pay a fine of $1,000 a day to Orange County for illegally keeping backyard wild chickens and ducks. (AP File Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Pictured in this 2011 file photo are wild, feral chickens in a residential yard. Felix Guerra won’t have to pay a fine of $1,000 a day to Orange County for illegally keeping backyard wild chickens and ducks. (AP File Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 28, 2019 11:25 p.m.

APOPKA, Fla. — The case against a Florida man accused of harboring ducks and wild chickens has been dropped after he persuaded authorities that the birds are truly free-range.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 59-year-old Felix Guerra won’t have to pay a fine of $1,000 a day to Orange County for illegally keeping backyard birds.

Guerra’s yard has an edible jungle of avocado, banana and cherry trees, ginger plants and pineapple that attracts butterflies, bees, and an occasional bear.

His place is also for the birds, and the county received an anonymous complaint that something fowl was going on.

Inspectors cited him after spotting ducks in his driveway. Guerra said he’s tried to chase them away, but they keep coming back.

He appealed to the commissioner’s office and the county dropped the case Thursday.

