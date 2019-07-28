Burned Area Emergency Response team beginning its assessment of Cellar Fire impact
The Prescott National Forest Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team has begun its initial assessment of the impacts of the Cellar Fire, which has burned more than 7,000 acres and remains 80% contained, according to spokesperson Debbie Maneely on Sunday afternoon.
The BAER program is designed to identify and manage potential risks to resources on National Forest System lands and lessen these threats through appropriate emergency actions to protect human life and safety, property and critical natural or cultural resources.
The BAER team typically consists of hydrologists, soil scientists, archaeologists, wildlife biologists and other specialists whose work begins with days of field data collection.
“The next phase involves completing a values-at-risk assessment for the Cellar Fire,” Maneely said in a press release Sunday. “This assessment will determine and prioritize work within the fire area; followed by modeling and analyzing data before completing a report that will be given to Forest Service officials.”
Located 16 miles south of Prescott on the Bradshaw Ranger District, the Cellar Fire was started July 14 by lightning and continues to burn grass, brush and chaparral.
DANGER ISSUES
Wildfires increase the potential for post-fire flooding, soil erosion and debris flows that could impact recreational areas, homes, structures, roads and other infrastructure within, adjacent to, and downstream from burned areas.
Maneely said residents and visitors should remain alert to possible flooding when traveling along roads downstream from the burned areas on the Forest.
“Everyone near and downstream from the Cellar Fire burned area should remain alert and stay updated on weather conditions that may result in heavy rains over the area. Flash flooding could occur quickly during heavy rain events,” Maneely said.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Update: Cellar Fire growth halted
- Amber Alert: Suspect in disappearance of 4-year-old girl may be in Arizona
- Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating
- Need2Know: Frosty’s Pop Shop & Virtual Reality Gaming opens; Willow Creek Restaurant repainted; Carmella’s takes former El Charro location; new Anytime Fitness
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
28
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
MON
29
|
American Red Cross blood donation opportunity,
|
MON
29
|
Alzheimer's Support Group,
|
MON
29
|
Potter’s House Music & Films
|
TUE
30
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...