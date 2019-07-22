OFFERS
Sydney police find drug haul in van that hit police cars

In this Monday, July 22, 2019, photo provided by New South Wales Police, a damaged police vehicle is parked at a police station in Sydney. Police have charged a driver after methylamphetamine valued at more than $140 million was found in a van that crashed into police cars parked outside the Sydney police station. (NSW Police via AP)

In this Monday, July 22, 2019, photo provided by New South Wales Police, a damaged police vehicle is parked at a police station in Sydney. Police have charged a driver after methylamphetamine valued at more than $140 million was found in a van that crashed into police cars parked outside the Sydney police station. (NSW Police via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 27, 2019 11:30 p.m.

SYDNEY — A driver has been charged after methamphetamine valued at more than $140 million was found in a van that crashed into police cars parked outside a Sydney police station, police said on Tuesday.

A Toyota HiAce van hit the cars outside the Eastwood Police Station on Monday morning, causing significant damage to one car but injuring no one, a police statement said.

Police stopped a van in a nearby suburb about an hour later, arrested 28-year-old Simon Tu and seized 273 kilograms (602 pounds) of crystal meth with an estimated street value of more than 200 million Australian dollars ($140 million), the statement said.

Tu was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of drugs, negligent driving and not giving his details to police.

He was refused bail.

photo

In this Monday, July 22, 2019, photo provided by New South Wales Police, some of the more than 270kg of methylamphetamine that was located in a van after it crashed into a parked police vehicles is displayed in Sydney. Police have charged a driver after methylamphetamine valued at more than $140 million was found in the van that crashed into police cars parked outside a Sydney police station. (NSW Police via AP)

Contact
