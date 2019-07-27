Rants & Raves: July 28, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

— Kudos to the City of Prescott Code Enforcement Department for taking care of an issue in my neighborhood. Within a day, someone inspected the property and informed the owner to fix the problem. Job well done!

— The House of Representatives is on recess until Sept. 9. Are you getting your money’s worth? I think not! Remove the president? I have a better idea! Start with term limits.

— Thank you to whoever picked up my phone and turned it into courthouse security! (At Prescott Sings!) So much info on it that I would have been lost without it. Thanks to courthouse security for the easy transfer.

— Plea to the city: Please consider a different location for the fireworks next year or have an aerial drone show instead! Please think of animals at the Humane Society and those in Watson Woods and have it elsewhere.

— The Courier needs to add a disclaimer to any story headlined by the AP. It’s a left-leaning news organization.

— RE: Moore’s column — Glue traps are cruel. Just imagine the suffering. Pursue all preventative measures first, then choose your animal control method with as much care on how the animal will die as well as its overall effectiveness.

— We need the recently “re-aligned” Willow Creek bottleneck road to be widened far more than a Commerce Drive “extension.” City Council, please insist on this before approving more development of Deep Well Ranch!

— Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants state lawmakers to debate and enact a recreational marijuana program. Hallelujah! We have finally pressured everyone into turning our great state to a subdivision of California.

— Thank you, Forest Service for not immediately suppressing the Cellar Fire. We are partners with nature and setting boundaries keeps our forests healthier and us safer. Prescott, Walker and Potato Patch are all better for it.

— Rave for the Senator Drive-In Sign. Their messages are wonderful! Check out the gorgeous painting of the moon on the sign commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon walk. Keep up the good work guys!

All Rants & Raves are subject to editing. Submit RANTS&RAVES at dcourier.com/rants-and-raves or email twieds@prescottaz.com.