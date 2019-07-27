OFFERS
Prescott resident Chloe Woodruff scorches her way to elite title
Mountain Biking

Stans Pivot rider Chloe Woodruff during the Whiskey Off Road Pro 50-mile cross country mountain bike race in Prescott Sunday, April 28. Woodruff claimed the Elite Women pro cross-country title at the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championship Saturday, July 27, in Winter Park, Colo. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

By AARON VALDEZ, The Daily Courier | valaaron_94
Originally Published: July 27, 2019 11:16 p.m.

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Through pouring rains, heavy hail and blistering winds at a 9,000-foot altitude, riders were presented with quite the challenge at the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championship.

However, Mother Nature’s tantrums where no match for Prescott’s Chloe Woodruff, who plodded past all that and on to a first-place finish for her second ever Elite Women pro cross-country title on Saturday.

It was a semi-homecoming for Woodruff as this national championship — which fielded 40 Elite Women racers — took place near her hometown of Boulder, Colo. And of course, she definitely put on a show as she completed the four-lap course in about 1 hour and 40 minutes, a full minute faster than the second-place racer.

“This was a special event for me. It’s the U.S. National Championship and racing here in Colorado, not too far from where I grew up, is pretty special actually,” Woodruff said, who now gets to don the U.S. National Championship jersey at all international cross-country races for the next year.

Woodruff’s lead was virtually uncontested for almost the entire race as she leaked out ahead of the pack halfway through the first lap. Her win further bolsters an already impressive resume, one that already includes two national titles in Elite Women short-track and Elite Women pro cross-country at the 2015 USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championship.

Woodruff attributes her success to the ideal training grounds of her now-home Prescott, especially because the city is at a mile-high altitude, much like Colorado. As far as representing Prescott on the grandest of stages, it’s a circumstance that she couldn’t be prouder of.

“It’s fantastic [to represent Prescott]. I actually spent the last three weeks training at home in Prescott to prepare specifically for this race,” Woodruff said. “Prescott being up at altitude has helped so it was pretty much the best prep I could’ve hoped for.”

The short-track event for this National Championship will be held on Sunday where Woodruff will have a chance to win yet another jersey. She will then quickly switch gears and head to Europe on Monday to compete in World Cup competitions, which is where she’ll get to sport her new championship jersey plaid with the U.S. flag’s iconic stars and stripes.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

