Prescott resident Chloe Woodruff scorches her way to elite title
Mountain Biking
WINTER PARK, Colo. — Through pouring rains, heavy hail and blistering winds at a 9,000-foot altitude, riders were presented with quite the challenge at the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championship.
However, Mother Nature’s tantrums where no match for Prescott’s Chloe Woodruff, who plodded past all that and on to a first-place finish for her second ever Elite Women pro cross-country title on Saturday.
It was a semi-homecoming for Woodruff as this national championship — which fielded 40 Elite Women racers — took place near her hometown of Boulder, Colo. And of course, she definitely put on a show as she completed the four-lap course in about 1 hour and 40 minutes, a full minute faster than the second-place racer.
“This was a special event for me. It’s the U.S. National Championship and racing here in Colorado, not too far from where I grew up, is pretty special actually,” Woodruff said, who now gets to don the U.S. National Championship jersey at all international cross-country races for the next year.
Woodruff’s lead was virtually uncontested for almost the entire race as she leaked out ahead of the pack halfway through the first lap. Her win further bolsters an already impressive resume, one that already includes two national titles in Elite Women short-track and Elite Women pro cross-country at the 2015 USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championship.
Woodruff attributes her success to the ideal training grounds of her now-home Prescott, especially because the city is at a mile-high altitude, much like Colorado. As far as representing Prescott on the grandest of stages, it’s a circumstance that she couldn’t be prouder of.
“It’s fantastic [to represent Prescott]. I actually spent the last three weeks training at home in Prescott to prepare specifically for this race,” Woodruff said. “Prescott being up at altitude has helped so it was pretty much the best prep I could’ve hoped for.”
The short-track event for this National Championship will be held on Sunday where Woodruff will have a chance to win yet another jersey. She will then quickly switch gears and head to Europe on Monday to compete in World Cup competitions, which is where she’ll get to sport her new championship jersey plaid with the U.S. flag’s iconic stars and stripes.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- 33-year-old Congress man suspected of fatally stabbing father
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Update: Cellar Fire growth halted
- Amber Alert: Suspect in disappearance of 4-year-old girl may be in Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
28
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
MON
29
|
American Red Cross blood donation opportunity,
|
MON
29
|
Alzheimer's Support Group,
|
MON
29
|
Potter’s House Music & Films
|
TUE
30
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...