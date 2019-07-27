Prescott Chamber of Commerce announces state-designated Visitor Information Center

Check out the Prescott Chamber of Commerce’s state-designated Visitor Information Center and see what the State of Arizona has to offer both locals and tourists. The Prescott Visitor Information Center is dedicated to providing an educational environment that informs curious people about the regional, recreational, natural, cultural, and historical resources that make Arizona unique compared to other states.

The center is open seven days a week, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Not only does it provide statewide information, it offers information about Prescott and the surrounding areas. There is a wall dedicated to selling Prescott-area maps, brochures and even booklets. There is much to discover in Prescott — with many hiking, biking, quad and equestrian trails, as well as lakes, museums and historic sites.

Statistics from 2018 revealed the Prescott Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor Information Center is a busy place. There were 26,467 walk-ins, 16,677 phone calls and tour guides gave 1,090 historic walking tours.

Robert F. Coombs has managed the Prescott Chamber of Commerce Visitor Information Center for more than 15 years.

“We are a State of Arizona designated Visitor Information Center located in Historic Downtown Prescott, servicing over 30,000 visitors each year from Arizona, other states in the U.S., and many international visitors from all over the world,” he stated in a news release. “The Visitor Information Center offers a free Historic Downtown Walking Tour most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for visitors to learn all about ‘Everybody’s Hometown.’ The Visitor Information Center is ... manned by over 30 eager volunteers who truly enjoy telling our visitors about our great state and community!”

Sheri Heiney, president and CEO of the Prescott Chamber, said: “We are so thrilled to have state designation for our Visitor Information Center. It is a huge responsibility, but we are proud of it.”

And indeed, it is quite the monumental task. State-designated Visitor Information Centers must meet specific requirements, as well as incorporate evaluations that measure their success.

Information provided by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce.