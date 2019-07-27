OFFERS
Pit stops to the sky: Crews at Prescott center move quickly so planes can return to firefighting

Phos-Chek Air Attack Team members fuel an air tanker with retardant at the Prescott Fire Center on Thursday, July 25. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Phos-Chek Air Attack Team members fuel an air tanker with retardant at the Prescott Fire Center on Thursday, July 25. (Max Efrein/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: July 27, 2019 9:50 p.m.

At the peak of the Cellar Fire on Wednesday, July 17, Prescott’s sky was swimming with aircraft, each carrying a bellyful of fire retardant.

The day before, the blaze had made a run through thick chaparral and ponderosa pine tucked in some of the more remote and rugged parts of the Bradshaw Mountains.

Access was limited, and fire managers needed to quickly slow the fire’s progression, so aerial resources were on full throttle.

“That was a busy day,” said Kurt Estorez.

Estorez works at the Prescott Fire Center as an assistant manager for Phos-Chek, a manufacturer of long-term fire retardant, Class A foam and water enhancing gel. The Prescott National Forest (PNF) contracts with Phos-Chek so it can use the company’s employees and fire retardant during wildland, industrial and municipal fires in the area.

photo

An air tanker drops retardant on a ridge overlooking the North Peak neighborhood on Monday, July 22, 2019, as the Museum Fire burns north of Flagstaff. (Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic via AP)

Similar to NASCAR pit crews, Phos-Check Air Attack teams like the one Estorez helps manage are constantly striving to improve the time it takes them to fill aircraft with retardant. As soon as an aircraft parks in one of the fire center’s pits, the team runs out with its equipment.

If everyone is doing their job well, a single engine air tanker (SEAT) can be loaded in under 10 minutes, while a large air tanker (LAT) takes closer to 15.

“We all kind of compete against ourselves in a way that we want to be better and faster, but efficiently and safe at the same time too,” Estorez said.

That Wednesday alone, they completed 52 aircraft loads, totaling 67,000 gallons of retardant. But one day of good work was only the beginning for the team. Over the next several days, it ended up fueling about 65,000 more gallons for the Cellar Fire.

In the midst of all this, two other large wildfires, the Central Fire near New River and the Museum Fire in Flagstaff, ignited and required aerial response as well. Combined, about 153,000 gallons of retardant were pumped from the Prescott Fire Center for those blazes.

“We’ve worked like 100 hours in the past nine days,” said Chase Owens, one of the Phos-Check Air Attack Team members in Prescott.

With help from monsoon moisture, the Cellar Fire is now considered pretty much fully contained and the other fires have begun to wind down as well.

When comparing all of this activity to the Goodwin Fire two years ago, PNF’s air tanker base manager Jody Podany said this was certainly more of an undertaking.

“We were definitely busier for a longer duration this time due to the various different fires,” she said.

