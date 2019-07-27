Piacenza: Where is Robin Hood when we need him?

Most of us know the story of Robin Hood, the green-clad archer and swordsman who used his considerable skills to thwart his nemesis, the Sheriff of Nottingham. The sheriff was carrying out the orders of Prince John who ruled England in the absence of his brother King Richard the Lion-hearted who was away fighting in the Crusades.

Where Richard was known for his courage and generosity, John was a man of excess and needed more and more money to finance his luxurious lifestyle. He continually increased demands on the medieval working class, seizing their property when the bill wasn’t paid. Farmers without crops, shepherds without sheep, bakers without flour no longer could sustain themselves and their families.

Robin Hood and his men were advocates of John’s oppressed subjects, making it their mission to rob the rich nobles they encountered on the road and give the plunder to the over-taxed yeomen. Whether rooted in fact or entirely myth, the story appeals to our sense of justice: Good working folks should not be manipulated by the powerful to the point where they can no longer sustain themselves.

The United States Department of Agriculture, headed by agribusiness executive Sonny Purdue, has recently proposed to withhold benefits of the SNAP program from 3 million of the working poor if they have any small reserve of funds. Purdue expects the change to save the government $2.5 billion dollars a year.

SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, a federal nutrition program that helps those at or near the poverty level stretch their food budgets and buy healthy food.

State-administered SNAP programs allow working families to accumulate a small financial buffer without losing benefits. In fact, that’s one of goals of the program. It actually encourages workers to take on an extra shift, to work more, without losing benefits. When the car that gets them to work breaks down or a family member becomes ill, these extra funds come into play. Without them, just one of these events can be the difference between the dignity of work, between well-nourished children ready to learn at school, and a family adrift with no permanent home.

Since enactment of new tax laws under the current administration, the number of corporations paying zero or less than zero in taxes has doubled. Their new lower tax rates allow companies such as Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc., Chevron Corp., Eli Lilly and Co., and farming and commercial equipment manufacturer Deere & Co. to reach a zero or net negative tax bill much more easily. Overall, in 2018, such companies enjoyed a net corporate tax rebate of $4.3 billion. Given the doubling from previous years, at least half, $2.15 billion, is new financial outlay by the federal government.

Two numbers: $2.15 billion in new payouts to corporations, $2.5 billion to be saved by cutting food benefits to the working poor. It’s not a stretch to conclude that massive tax giveaways to wealthy corporations will be paid on the backs of struggling workers.

A handful of corporate chieftains are currently gutting the federal agencies that formerly regulated their industries. Some may argue that they are furthering a vision of smaller government. However, rather than a freer, more level playing field, their policies result in tipping the board even further toward the an already over-privileged wealthy class.

It’s the old, old story of might makes right. Where is Robin Hood when we need him? Better yet, where is our lion-hearted leader?