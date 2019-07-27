OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, July 27
Weather  85.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pancake-free life still a great ride for vet

Leroy Foster Sr. on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle outside his landscaped, off-the-beaten-track home he built that sports an American flag on a tall flagpole in the center of the front yard. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Leroy Foster Sr. on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle outside his landscaped, off-the-beaten-track home he built that sports an American flag on a tall flagpole in the center of the front yard. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: July 27, 2019 8:16 p.m.

A United States Army Vietnam veteran, Leroy Foster Sr. in Dewey counts himself one of the fortunate able to return home and build a life he cherishes — minus pancakes.

The affable husband, father and grandfather who resembles members of the rock band ZZ Top with his long mane of grey hair and beard — he jokes that his sole regret is he never learned to play a musical instrument — enlisted in 1968 and quickly was shipped over to Vietnam where he served an 18-month tour as a radio control operator. He keeps an unwashed Army hat together with a photo album and other mementos that chronicle his service.

photo

Leroy Foster Sr. during his service in Vietman for the United States Army. (Leroy Foster Sr./Courtesy)

Though he admits to some scary encounters in the village where he was assigned — at least once he was pinned down by sniper fire such that he returned to his base later than expected and initially was thought to have been captured or killed — Foster is not one to dwell on the hardships or the politics. Rather, he said, he is proud he answered a call to duty, and did what he could to protect his fellow soldiers — admitting to a quiet rebellion and “stubborn streak” he suspects enabled him to endure tough days not just then but over the course of his life.

Foster’s family finds it an intriguing quirk that their loving, go-with-the-flow patriarch who for almost three decades owned and operated his own tree trimming business hasn’t consumed one of the nation’s most popular breakfast staples since he departed Vietnam 50 years ago. One of his younger sisters — he was born in Michigan to a family with four sisters and two brothers — counts herself as an accomplished pancake chef.

Yet even she has been unable to convince her brother to take a bite all these years.

His wife, Linda, laughs.

“You’re crazy,” she said with a shake of her head as he explains the back story. “I eat pancakes.”

Daughter-in-law Pamela Foster, who describes Foster as the “glue that keeps our family together and strong,” said when she asked him about his “no pancake rule” he answered that it started after he left Vietnam.

Why?

Well, he said, it’s kind of a funny, but not all that complex, story.

Foster admits, though, it does speak to the way he sometimes dodged authority or eschewed certain protocols forced upon him while serving his country in Vietnam villages.

In his camps, Foster recalled pancakes were a standard breakfast offering. He didn’t think much of it beyond it filling part of the need for daily sustenance.

Then he was assigned to do some work with the Green Berets.

He quickly discovered those servicemen were treated to far more menu choices for their meals. One morning he was given a ham-and-cheese omelet, an unheard of breakfast choice at the Army barracks. He liked it. He still consumed pancakes, but he found he clearly preferred eggs.

Once he returned to the States, he found sugar did not agree with him. And he couldn’t eat pancakes without syrup, so he figured he would make a switch.

Five years later, without pancakes in his diet, Foster said he pledged he would eat them on the 40th anniversary of his return home. That has now stretched to 50 years — and he still hasn’t taken a bite.

“I didn’t do it as a protest,” Foster said of how the years have gone by without pancakes on his menu. “I never intended to quit eating pancakes.”

Now that he is nearing the half-decade point of his return, Foster said he’s thinking about it again. Of course, he said, nowadays he is more conscious of his health, and pancakes just aren’t on that diet.

Pamela Foster said what matters most to their family is not whether or not he eats pancakes.

photo

Leroy Foster Sr. during his service in Vietman for the United States Army. (Leroy Foster Sr./Courtesy)

To them, Foster is a fine example of someone who served his country with honor at a pivotal time in this nation’s history, a man who has always been honest, hardworking and an “amazing father and grandfather.”

Over the years, Foster admits it has prompted some interesting tabletop conversation, and the sharing about his Vietnam experience, which he doesn’t dwell on yet is integral to a special gratitude for the life he is able to live today. Foster’s favorite hobbies: riding his Harley, landscaping his yard, hanging out with his wife and family and catching the occasional fish.

So will he break the habit?

Foster shrugs.

In keeping with his wink-and-nod spirit, Foster said he expects pancakes will be on his to-eat list in 2020.

He’ll pick the date.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sisters share celebration of their golden anniversaries
Ping-pong playing buddies' friendship forged with combat tours in Vietnam
'Tin Can' sailor finds solace in benevolence to fellow veterans
A humble hero: Vietnam War distinguished medal recipient is a patriot devoted to serving others
Police: Florida man cited for eating pancakes in the street

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
27
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
27
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
27
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale,
SAT
27
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
27
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries