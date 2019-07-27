Pancake-free life still a great ride for vet

A United States Army Vietnam veteran, Leroy Foster Sr. in Dewey counts himself one of the fortunate able to return home and build a life he cherishes — minus pancakes.

The affable husband, father and grandfather who resembles members of the rock band ZZ Top with his long mane of grey hair and beard — he jokes that his sole regret is he never learned to play a musical instrument — enlisted in 1968 and quickly was shipped over to Vietnam where he served an 18-month tour as a radio control operator. He keeps an unwashed Army hat together with a photo album and other mementos that chronicle his service.

Though he admits to some scary encounters in the village where he was assigned — at least once he was pinned down by sniper fire such that he returned to his base later than expected and initially was thought to have been captured or killed — Foster is not one to dwell on the hardships or the politics. Rather, he said, he is proud he answered a call to duty, and did what he could to protect his fellow soldiers — admitting to a quiet rebellion and “stubborn streak” he suspects enabled him to endure tough days not just then but over the course of his life.

Foster’s family finds it an intriguing quirk that their loving, go-with-the-flow patriarch who for almost three decades owned and operated his own tree trimming business hasn’t consumed one of the nation’s most popular breakfast staples since he departed Vietnam 50 years ago. One of his younger sisters — he was born in Michigan to a family with four sisters and two brothers — counts herself as an accomplished pancake chef.

Yet even she has been unable to convince her brother to take a bite all these years.

His wife, Linda, laughs.

“You’re crazy,” she said with a shake of her head as he explains the back story. “I eat pancakes.”

Daughter-in-law Pamela Foster, who describes Foster as the “glue that keeps our family together and strong,” said when she asked him about his “no pancake rule” he answered that it started after he left Vietnam.

Why?

Well, he said, it’s kind of a funny, but not all that complex, story.

Foster admits, though, it does speak to the way he sometimes dodged authority or eschewed certain protocols forced upon him while serving his country in Vietnam villages.

In his camps, Foster recalled pancakes were a standard breakfast offering. He didn’t think much of it beyond it filling part of the need for daily sustenance.

Then he was assigned to do some work with the Green Berets.

He quickly discovered those servicemen were treated to far more menu choices for their meals. One morning he was given a ham-and-cheese omelet, an unheard of breakfast choice at the Army barracks. He liked it. He still consumed pancakes, but he found he clearly preferred eggs.

Once he returned to the States, he found sugar did not agree with him. And he couldn’t eat pancakes without syrup, so he figured he would make a switch.

Five years later, without pancakes in his diet, Foster said he pledged he would eat them on the 40th anniversary of his return home. That has now stretched to 50 years — and he still hasn’t taken a bite.

“I didn’t do it as a protest,” Foster said of how the years have gone by without pancakes on his menu. “I never intended to quit eating pancakes.”

Now that he is nearing the half-decade point of his return, Foster said he’s thinking about it again. Of course, he said, nowadays he is more conscious of his health, and pancakes just aren’t on that diet.

Pamela Foster said what matters most to their family is not whether or not he eats pancakes.

To them, Foster is a fine example of someone who served his country with honor at a pivotal time in this nation’s history, a man who has always been honest, hardworking and an “amazing father and grandfather.”

Over the years, Foster admits it has prompted some interesting tabletop conversation, and the sharing about his Vietnam experience, which he doesn’t dwell on yet is integral to a special gratitude for the life he is able to live today. Foster’s favorite hobbies: riding his Harley, landscaping his yard, hanging out with his wife and family and catching the occasional fish.

So will he break the habit?

Foster shrugs.

In keeping with his wink-and-nod spirit, Foster said he expects pancakes will be on his to-eat list in 2020.

He’ll pick the date.