Obituary Notice: Gary Keith Sattler
Originally Published: July 27, 2019 8:56 p.m.
Gary Keith Sattler was born in Detroit, Michigan, and died in Black Canyon City, Arizona, on June 29, 2019. A private cremation will be held at Bradshaw Chapel in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
