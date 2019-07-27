Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating

Two additions to mall

The Prescott Gateway Mall continues to fill vacant spaces with local businesses.

The two newest additions are Urban Thrifties and Signature Landscaping and More.

Gary and Yvette Lambertson first opened Signature Landscaping and More around the end of June, but the couple still have some work to do on the storefront before considering it fully up and running. They soon intend to fill the space — which is currently somewhat bare — with a wide variety of indoor and outdoor décor. Gary, a longtime professional landscaper, plans to begin offering landscaping services once his

Registrar of Contractors (ROC) license is approved. For more information, call 928-963-2768.

Madison Jade opened Urban Thrifties in mid-July. The store offers new and used clothing. Jade is also a life coach who tries to support members of the community through her business. One way of doing so is by sponsoring a local person in need every week and informing customers about the effort so they can donate to the sponsored person if they wish.

To inquire about this sponsorship program, email urbanthrifties@gmail.com. The store also can be reached by calling 928-458-7623.

Atmesfir expanding seating

Local French restaurant Atmesfir, 232 S. Montezuma St., is planning to expand its seating.

“We are in process of putting three more tables out front and gating it in,” owner Paul Moskovich said.

The fencing will allow Moskovich to continue serving alcohol to his customers who choose to sit outside.

Moskovich expects the seating to be available by the start of August.

The restaurant can be reached by calling 928-445-1929.

To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email editors@prescottaz.com; for legal advertisements, email ssialega@prescottaz.com.