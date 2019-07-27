OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, July 27
Weather  94.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating

Gary Lambertson stands in front of his new business, Signature Landscaping and More, at the Prescott Gateway Mall. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Gary Lambertson stands in front of his new business, Signature Landscaping and More, at the Prescott Gateway Mall. (Max Efrein/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: July 27, 2019 2:44 p.m.

Two additions to mall

The Prescott Gateway Mall continues to fill vacant spaces with local businesses.

The two newest additions are Urban Thrifties and Signature Landscaping and More.

Gary and Yvette Lambertson first opened Signature Landscaping and More around the end of June, but the couple still have some work to do on the storefront before considering it fully up and running. They soon intend to fill the space — which is currently somewhat bare — with a wide variety of indoor and outdoor décor. Gary, a longtime professional landscaper, plans to begin offering landscaping services once his

photo

Urban Thrifties has opened at the Prescott Gateway Mall. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Registrar of Contractors (ROC) license is approved. For more information, call 928-963-2768.

Madison Jade opened Urban Thrifties in mid-July. The store offers new and used clothing. Jade is also a life coach who tries to support members of the community through her business. One way of doing so is by sponsoring a local person in need every week and informing customers about the effort so they can donate to the sponsored person if they wish.

To inquire about this sponsorship program, email urbanthrifties@gmail.com. The store also can be reached by calling 928-458-7623.

Atmesfir expanding seating

Local French restaurant Atmesfir, 232 S. Montezuma St., is planning to expand its seating.

“We are in process of putting three more tables out front and gating it in,” owner Paul Moskovich said.

The fencing will allow Moskovich to continue serving alcohol to his customers who choose to sit outside.

Moskovich expects the seating to be available by the start of August.

The restaurant can be reached by calling 928-445-1929.

To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email editors@prescottaz.com; for legal advertisements, email ssialega@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Need2Know: Whiskey Row’s Holiday Courtyard; Pralines of Prescott expanding; locally made 100 percent natural soaps.
Need2Know: Foot Fetish moving; Atmosfir now serving alcohol; Flourstone Bakery open on Sundays
Need2Know: Ashley HomeStore open; Sprouts Grab N’ Give program supports food banks; YRMC West expansion details
NEED2KNOW: Mall’s food court fills out; Liquor Barn closing; former Honda dealership deal
Need2Know: Construction delayed, but Wildflower still moving; On Q Financial expands; Lonesome Valley Trading Post opens

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
27
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
27
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
27
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale,
SAT
27
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
27
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries