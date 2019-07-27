Long Riders make special stop at VA
July 27, 2019
Before heading downtown for National Day of the Cowboy festivities, the Prescott Long Riders paraded through the local VA facility on Saturday and held a short program to celebrate veterans and the city’s frontier history. A flag ceremony with all five branches of the military was held at the main entrance of the hospital, and Trinity Tompkins of Chino Valley sang the National Anthem.
