Gulp! Arkansas photographer snaps images of snake eating bug
OZARK, Ark. — An amateur photographer has snapped some startling gone-in-a-gulp images of a venomous snake devouring an unlucky bug at Ozark National Forest in Arkansas.
Charlton McDaniel of Fort Smith says he was “fascinated and captivated” to see a copperhead eat a newly emerged cicada at dusk on July 17.
The 42-year-old McDaniel told The Associated Press that he was in the forest for some moonlight kayaking when he noticed a molting cicada.
McDaniel says the snake showed up, and he twice scared off the reptile. McDaniel says he went to his vehicle and when he returned the snake grabbed the insect.
McDaniel says the copperhead became aware of his presence, finished swallowing the cicada and slithered off.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- 33-year-old Congress man suspected of fatally stabbing father
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Update: Cellar Fire growth halted
- Amber Alert: Suspect in disappearance of 4-year-old girl may be in Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
28
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
MON
29
|
American Red Cross blood donation opportunity,
|
MON
29
|
Alzheimer's Support Group,
|
MON
29
|
Potter’s House Music & Films
|
TUE
30
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...