OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 28
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Gulp! Arkansas photographer snaps images of snake eating bug

This July 17, 2019 photo provided by Charlton McDaniel of Fort Smith, Ark., shows a copperhead snake eating a cicada in Arkansa's Ozark National Forest. McDaniel of said Thursday, July 25, 2019, that he was "fascinated and captivated" to see a copperhead eat a newly emerged cicada at dusk on July 17. McDaniel says he went to the forest for moonlight kayaking and noticed the molting cicada. McDaniel scared off a nearby snake, but the reptile returned to gobble the insect. (Charlton McDaniel via AP)

This July 17, 2019 photo provided by Charlton McDaniel of Fort Smith, Ark., shows a copperhead snake eating a cicada in Arkansa's Ozark National Forest. McDaniel of said Thursday, July 25, 2019, that he was "fascinated and captivated" to see a copperhead eat a newly emerged cicada at dusk on July 17. McDaniel says he went to the forest for moonlight kayaking and noticed the molting cicada. McDaniel scared off a nearby snake, but the reptile returned to gobble the insect. (Charlton McDaniel via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 27, 2019 11:50 p.m.

OZARK, Ark. — An amateur photographer has snapped some startling gone-in-a-gulp images of a venomous snake devouring an unlucky bug at Ozark National Forest in Arkansas.

Charlton McDaniel of Fort Smith says he was “fascinated and captivated” to see a copperhead eat a newly emerged cicada at dusk on July 17.

The 42-year-old McDaniel told The Associated Press that he was in the forest for some moonlight kayaking when he noticed a molting cicada.

McDaniel says the snake showed up, and he twice scared off the reptile. McDaniel says he went to his vehicle and when he returned the snake grabbed the insect.

McDaniel says the copperhead became aware of his presence, finished swallowing the cicada and slithered off.

photo

This July 17, 2019 photo provided by Charlton McDaniel of Fort Smith, Ark., shows a copperhead snake eating a cicada in Arkansa's Ozark National Forest. McDaniel of said Thursday, July 25, 2019, that he was "fascinated and captivated" to see a copperhead eat a newly emerged cicada at dusk on July 17. McDaniel says he went to the forest for moonlight kayaking and noticed the molting cicada. McDaniel scared off a nearby snake, but the reptile returned to gobble the insect. (Charlton McDaniel via AP)

photo

This July 17, 2019 photo provided by Charlton McDaniel of Fort Smith, Ark., shows a copperhead snake eating a cicada in Arkansa's Ozark National Forest. McDaniel of said Thursday, July 25, 2019, that he was "fascinated and captivated" to see a copperhead eat a newly emerged cicada at dusk on July 17. McDaniel says he went to the forest for moonlight kayaking and noticed the molting cicada. McDaniel scared off a nearby snake, but the reptile returned to gobble the insect. (Charlton McDaniel via AP)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Albino rattler safeguarded from almost certain death; getting comfy in her new Heritage Park home
Rare snake with 2 heads found in Virginia has died
Agency says two-headed snake may go to educational facility
Shannon: In China, ‘Sharp Eyes’ and cicadas
South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake without leash

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
28
Prescott International Folkdancers
MON
29
American Red Cross blood donation opportunity,
MON
29
Alzheimer's Support Group,
MON
29
Potter’s House Music & Films
TUE
30
Prescott Toastmasters
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries