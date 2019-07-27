Fans turn out for second annual Fandomania in Prescott Valley
Event had more for people to explore, librarian says
Updated as of Saturday, July 27, 2019 10:10 PM
Though the morning was young and it had been only an hour and a half since the Prescott Valley Public Library’s second annual Fandomania: A Comic Con Event started Saturday, July 27, enough people already had arrived to make it a great event, said Adult Services Librarian Michelle Hjorting.
“I think it’s better than last year; we’ve got a lot more going on,” Hjorting said. “I think there’s more for people to explore.”
Popular in those early hours were the free drawings available for simply coming to the event as well as the wand room where participants could make their own wand and the face-painting, she said.
In the wand room was Isabella Halliday who was dressed as a pirate and had to travel from Spring Valley for the event. Halliday said she had never been to a comic con event before but had been watching YouTube videos of people enjoying themselves at other conventions and really wanted to go.
“I’m a big fan of anime, Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel,” she said. “I passed my learner’s permit to come here.”
Meanwhile, Jeremia Wurtz spent some time in the virtual reality room playing Beat Saber with equipment provided by Virtual Odysseys, a company based out of Chino Valley owned by Sean Souva. After playing around, Wurtz expressed a desire to own a virtual reality system.
Having come to Fandomania out of a love for nerdy things and because it sounded cool, Wurtz already is looking forward to next year’s event. The plan is to go in costume, dressed as a character named Dazai from a Japanese animated series called “Bungo Stray Dogs,” The show focuses on a group of detectives who have superpowers and use them in jobs and encounters with other organizations.
