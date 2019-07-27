OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, July 28
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Editorial: City election is near; educate yourself, vote

Originally Published: July 27, 2019 9:22 p.m.

It is almost time for you to cast your votes in the Prescott City Council election. But first, let’s get educated.

Mayor Greg Mengarelli is running unopposed. For three council seats, three incumbents are running – Jim Lamerson, Billie Orr and Steve Sischka – and one newcomer, Cathey Rusing, is challenging.

First, for several weeks now, we have been covering a number of candidate forums. For the past week we have presented you with profiles of the candidates, giving you their answers to a set of general questions.

On Saturday, July 27, the Courier followed the profiles by kicking off a series of seven topical articles and the candidates’ answers. They are:

July 27 — PSPRS: Should the city be putting more of its general fund money toward paying down the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System debt beyond the current annual required contribution (ARC)? Why or why not?

Today, July 28 — Arizona Eco Development: What is your opinion of the AED annexation? How would you vote if the current proposal for 250 acres of preserved open space goes to the council?

Up next in this order are: Monday — Hilton Garden Inn; Tuesday — Big Chino Water Ranch; Wednesday — Water policy changes; Thursday — Open space; and Friday — Downtown traffic.

The end of the series coincides with the ballots going out in the mail. The last day to request an early ballot by mail is Aug. 16, according to Yavapai County Elections. Visit www.yavapai.us for more information.

The Courier also has cut off letters and talks of the town regarding the candidates, and now – four weeks prior to the Primary Election — letters focusing on direct campaign issues.

Still, a number of pithy quotes exist about elections, including: “The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all,” “The future of this republic is in the hands of the American voter,” “Every election is determined by the people who show up,” and “Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you.”

That is why we present our election coverage, the bios and the Q&As. As we close in on Election Day, review what has been said, what the candidates think is important, and what their thoughts are about the issues.

Ultimately, this is a call to action. And the residents of the Quad Cities are watching; the decisions by one council can affect the rest of the area.

Registered voters in Prescott, the ball will soon be in your hands. Be sure to vote and return your ballot to elections officials on time.

Get ready — here it comes.

Visit the Courier’s elections page, www.dCourier.com/news/elections for more. We’re populating it with the items we’ve mentioned here.

Related Stories

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: Best not overload city election ballot
Prescott's primary ballots must be turned in today
City election deadline approaching
Less than week to cast ballots for Prescott's Aug. 25 primary
Prescott primary election season wraps up this week

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
28
Prescott International Folkdancers
MON
29
American Red Cross blood donation opportunity,
MON
29
Alzheimer's Support Group,
MON
29
Potter’s House Music & Films
TUE
30
Prescott Toastmasters
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries