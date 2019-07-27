Editorial: City election is near; educate yourself, vote

It is almost time for you to cast your votes in the Prescott City Council election. But first, let’s get educated.

Mayor Greg Mengarelli is running unopposed. For three council seats, three incumbents are running – Jim Lamerson, Billie Orr and Steve Sischka – and one newcomer, Cathey Rusing, is challenging.

First, for several weeks now, we have been covering a number of candidate forums. For the past week we have presented you with profiles of the candidates, giving you their answers to a set of general questions.

On Saturday, July 27, the Courier followed the profiles by kicking off a series of seven topical articles and the candidates’ answers. They are:

July 27 — PSPRS: Should the city be putting more of its general fund money toward paying down the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System debt beyond the current annual required contribution (ARC)? Why or why not?

Today, July 28 — Arizona Eco Development: What is your opinion of the AED annexation? How would you vote if the current proposal for 250 acres of preserved open space goes to the council?

Up next in this order are: Monday — Hilton Garden Inn; Tuesday — Big Chino Water Ranch; Wednesday — Water policy changes; Thursday — Open space; and Friday — Downtown traffic.

The end of the series coincides with the ballots going out in the mail. The last day to request an early ballot by mail is Aug. 16, according to Yavapai County Elections. Visit www.yavapai.us for more information.

The Courier also has cut off letters and talks of the town regarding the candidates, and now – four weeks prior to the Primary Election — letters focusing on direct campaign issues.

Still, a number of pithy quotes exist about elections, including: “The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all,” “The future of this republic is in the hands of the American voter,” “Every election is determined by the people who show up,” and “Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you.”

That is why we present our election coverage, the bios and the Q&As. As we close in on Election Day, review what has been said, what the candidates think is important, and what their thoughts are about the issues.

Ultimately, this is a call to action. And the residents of the Quad Cities are watching; the decisions by one council can affect the rest of the area.

Registered voters in Prescott, the ball will soon be in your hands. Be sure to vote and return your ballot to elections officials on time.

Get ready — here it comes.

Visit the Courier’s elections page, www.dCourier.com/news/elections for more. We’re populating it with the items we’ve mentioned here.

Related Stories