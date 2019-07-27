OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, July 27
Weather  85.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Rhonda & Dr. Cheri: Dealing with political hate

Rhonda Orr and Dr. Cheri L. McDonald, PhD, LMFT

Rhonda Orr and Dr. Cheri L. McDonald, PhD, LMFT

Rhonda and Dr. Cheri
Originally Published: July 27, 2019 8:13 p.m.

Dear Rhonda and Dr. Cheri,

What do you tell a child who asks: “Why is bullying and calling kids names wrong when the president of the United States does it every day?”

That’s the elephant in the room, isn’t it? And if anyone points out the obvious, they’re immediately deluged with hate. It would take great courage for you to use this. I haven’t heard a good answer in the three years I’ve asked the question.

Signed,

Disturbed Dad

Dear Dad,

Tell that child politicians are imperfect human beings and you can’t change them; however, you may counter them with civility. It’s the same for bullying. Our motto is “End bullying with civility.”

Our definition of civility means displaying the following characteristics, regardless of how the haters behave:

1) Be caring — Genuinely treat others as you want to be treated.

2) Be considerate — Don’t pre-judge someone solely based on their political beliefs.

3) Be courteous — Common manners need to be taught and lived.

4) Choose not to stay a victim — Even though you didn’t choose to be one.

The best way to address a bully is to not engage with them, period. Stand tall, look them in their eyes, and say, “Stop bullying me.” Then walk away and don’t engage, no matter what. Otherwise you may become a bully-victim by returning their hate.

The thing that haters dislike is your happiness and peace. Some people are addicted to hate because they think it’ll give them power. It doesn’t, if others stop letting them take it. Look back in our archives and read our column titled, “Your happiness — one thing bullies can’t stand.”

Right and wrong are not conservative, liberal, or independent; hate is hate. Hate produces seriously damaging and painful feelings, thoughts and lives. Hate is a catalyst of irreversible actions such as suicide. It leads many to self-harm and anger management problems.

Ideally, just like in a corporation, civility starts with “top-down” leadership. If it doesn’t happen, especially in today’s unruly climate, leadership must start from the bottom-up, one by one. Or in a country, person by person, family by family, and community by community.

We all need to:

Recognize — Our own feelings of hate, judgement, and accusatory skepticism. Choose the good in life, instead.

Radiate and don’t Retaliate — Forgive and be grateful that you are a person who cares. Having values like these will help children to choose virtue over hate.

Refuse — Don’t take the hate bait, as we also said in another past column.

You have powerful emotions and hunger for goodness, love, understanding and truth. The answer is to lead children with your example of integrity.

Signed,

Rhonda and Dr. Cheri

Rhonda Orr is the president and founder of Rhonda’s STOP BULLYING Foundation. Dr. Cheri L. McDonald, PhD, LMFT, is a crime-victim specialist. Send questions to rhonda@BullyingLifeAndStuff.com, and listen to Rhonda’s podcast at BullyingLifeAndStuff.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Rhonda & Dr. Cheri: My sister is an angry bully
Dear Rhonda & Dr. Cheri: Reverse racism?
Dear Rhonda & Dr. Cheri: When Grandma’s the bully
Dear Rhonda & Dr. Cheri: Bully Fatigue
Dear Rhonda & Dr. Cheri: What is a lawnmower parent?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
27
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
27
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
27
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale,
SAT
27
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
27
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries