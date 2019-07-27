Birth announcements: Week of July 28, 2019
Originally Published: July 27, 2019 8:09 p.m.
Alaya Victoria Dennis Brown, a 6 lb. 7 oz. girl, was born Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Madison Brown of Prescott.
Alexa Hernandez, a 5 lb. 9 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Monica and Rudy Hernandez of Paulden.
Lilith Jean Townsend, a 5 lb. 6 oz. girl, was born Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kaila bailey and Cody Townsend of Prescott.
