Ahmed’s grand slam lifts Diamondbacks over Marlins 9-2
MLB

Arizona D-backs’ Nick Ahmed watches the ball as he hits a grand slam during the fourth inning of a game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Miami. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Arizona D-backs’ Nick Ahmed watches the ball as he hits a grand slam during the fourth inning of a game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Miami. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 27, 2019 11:14 p.m.

MIAMI (AP) — Nick Ahmed hit a grand slam and an RBI double, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

Ahmed’s homer off starter Jordan Yamamoto highlighted a six-run fourth inning. Eduardo Escobar drove in a run with a single and David Peralta had an RBI groundout.

Alex Young (4-0) allowed two runs and eight hits in six-plus innings. The rookie left-hander struck out two, walked one and has won three of his four decisions on the road.

Yamamoto (4-2) retired the first nine Arizona batters before walking Jarrod Dyson and Ketel Marte to start the fourth. He also walked Jake Lamb and hit Christian Walker in the inning.

Both benches cleared in the eighth after Walker was hit a second time by Miami reliever Tayron Guerrero. As an upset Walker removed his helmet and walked toward first, Guerrero gestured at the Diamondbacks dugout and exchanged words, resulting in the bench clearings.

There were no ejections but home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman issued warnings to both teams.

Walker eventually scored on Ahmed’s double.

After needing 35 pitches through the first three innings, Yamamoto threw 38 in the fourth. The rookie right-hander allowed six runs, two hits, walked four and struck out three in four innings. He has lost consecutive decisions after starting his major league career with four wins.

Jake Lamb increased the Diamondbacks’ lead to 8-1 with his two-run homer off reliever Wei-Yin Chen in the sixth.

Stefan Chricton relieved Young after he surrendered Martin Prado’s RBI double in the seventh and retired the three batters he faced in the inning. Chricton also pitched a scoreless eighth before T.J. McFarland closed it with a perfect ninth.

Miguel Rojas’ leadoff homer in the first gave Miami a 1-0 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Arizona: OF-C Blake Swihart (oblique) homered in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Friday. Swihart has alternated between designated hitter and outfield since he joined the Aces earlier in the week.

Miami: RHP Austin Brice (forearm strain) began a long tossing program. Brice has been sidelined since July 14.

UP NEXT

Arizona: LHP Robbie Ray (9-6, 3.95) will start Sunday as he continues to be mentioned in possible transactions before Wednesday’s trade deadline. Ray has won his first four outings in July.

Miami: spot starter RHP Elieser Hernandez (1-4, 5.24) joins the rotation for Sunday’s third game of the series. Hernandez replaces Trevor Richards, who was moved to the bullpen and pitched an inning of scoreless relief Friday.

