OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, July 27
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Wolfe: Four cities, some neighbors, one aquifer: A cautionary tale

Ed Wolfe, Ph.D., Special to the Courier
Originally Published: July 26, 2019 9:11 p.m.

A metaphor: Visualize a small group of hikers, lost in the desert with their only water source an open basin of water. They welcome additional stragglers, thinking greater numbers are good. They all hope for replenishing rain. Some rain comes at times but never enough to provide an assured long-term water supply. The end of the tale is painful. 

Groundwater from the Prescott Active Management Area (PrAMA) is our major source of water, supporting the needs of the citizens of Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Dewey-Humboldt and unincorporated parts of the PrAMA. This groundwater supplied 82 percent of the water consumed within the PrAMA in 2012, the latest year for which we have data. We are dependent on our groundwater, and we are pumping too much. We are in the process of draining our aquifer. 

The state-mandated water-management goal for the PrAMA is safe yield — maintenance of long-term balance between the annual amount of groundwater withdrawn from the aquifer and the annual amount of natural and human-directed return of water to the aquifer. Failure to meet safe yield produces overdraft — the volume of depletion of the groundwater stored in the aquifer. The overdraft was more than 18,000 acre-feet for 2012 (visualize a column of water more than a half-mile high standing on the courthouse plaza). The overdraft totaled more than 250,000 acre-feet (a column of water nearly 8 miles high on the plaza) for the period 1985 through 2012. We have been in relative drought since the mid-1990s, and the overdraft has undoubtedly grown since 2012. The eventual end of our tale could be painful.

Please join us as the Citizens Water Advocacy Group (CWAG) hosts a forum on water issues at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building. Forum participants, all up for election in the Aug. 27 primary, are City of Prescott candidates: Mayor Greg Mengarelli, who is running unopposed for re-election, and four candidates for three open Prescott City Council seats. The City Council candidates are Cathey Rusing, who is running for her first term, and incumbents Jim Lamerson, Billie Orr and Steve Sischka.

We will explore our region’s most important water issues:

• Safe yield versus overdraft.

• Water conservation policy.

• Consideration of long-range sustainability action plans as tools for helping to assure water-supply health in perpetuity.

• The threatened loss of year-round flow of the upper Verde River from potential actions in the Big Chino Valley — expanded irrigation, population growth, exportation of water and the proposed pumped storage project. 

We expect it will be apparent that our long-term water health is critically dependent on collaboration among our four municipalities and Yavapai County. Details including the questions to be explored are available at cwagaz.org under “Current Issues.”

Let’s avoid a painful end to our tale.

Please send your questions or comments to info@cwagaz.org. 

Edward W. Wolfe, Ph.D., is chairman of the CWAG Education Committee, former chair of the Verde River Basin Partnership, and a retired USGS geologist.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Talk of the Town: Temporary drought or aridification: Will we thrive?
Wolfe: Overcommitted water supply in a warmer, drier climate
Wolfe: Potential strategies for solutions to major water issues
Column: Pathways to water resources sustainability
Column: Whatever happened to safe yield?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
27
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
27
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
27
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale,
SAT
27
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
27
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries