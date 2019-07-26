OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 26
Weather  82.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Two injured in crash near Cornville
Injuries apparently not life-threatening

One of two vehicles totaled from a crash near Cornville Thursday, July 25. (YCSO/Courtesy)

One of two vehicles totaled from a crash near Cornville Thursday, July 25. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 26, 2019 10:11 a.m.

Two people were injured in a crash at milemarker 2.5 on Beaverhead Flat Road just outside of Cornville Thursday, July 25, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

The crash, which occurred at about 2:30 p.m., involved a 2014 Lexus SUV and a 2001 Toyota SUV, YCSO reported in a news release Friday morning.

Witness statements, evidence, and the initial investigation indicated that the Lexus crossed into the westbound land and collided with the Toyota, YCSO said.

“The collision was offset somewhat occurring at the left front portion of each vehicle,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said in the release.

photo

One of two vehicles totaled from a crash near Cornville Thursday, July 25. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Both vehicles rotated counterclockwise and overturned with the Lexus coming to rest on its roof.

One driver was flown via helicopter to Flagstaff Medical Center and the other was transported to the Verde Valley Medical Center by ambulance. Injuries do not appear life threatening based on early information, D’Evelyn said.

The road was closed until 4:15 p.m. for the investigation and clean up.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fatal collision on Iron Springs Road claims Prescott woman’s life
UPDATE: Off-road vehicle accident claims one life, injures two
Driver arrested, charged with manslaughter in fatal Cornville crash
2 injured in head-on crash at parkway, Willow Creek Road - Cause remains under investigation
Two killed in Prescott Valley crash

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
26
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly),
FRI
26
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
26
Conversational Spanish
FRI
26
Preschool storytime
FRI
26
Chair Yoga,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries