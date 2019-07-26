Two injured in crash near Cornville
Injuries apparently not life-threatening
Two people were injured in a crash at milemarker 2.5 on Beaverhead Flat Road just outside of Cornville Thursday, July 25, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).
The crash, which occurred at about 2:30 p.m., involved a 2014 Lexus SUV and a 2001 Toyota SUV, YCSO reported in a news release Friday morning.
Witness statements, evidence, and the initial investigation indicated that the Lexus crossed into the westbound land and collided with the Toyota, YCSO said.
“The collision was offset somewhat occurring at the left front portion of each vehicle,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said in the release.
Both vehicles rotated counterclockwise and overturned with the Lexus coming to rest on its roof.
One driver was flown via helicopter to Flagstaff Medical Center and the other was transported to the Verde Valley Medical Center by ambulance. Injuries do not appear life threatening based on early information, D’Evelyn said.
The road was closed until 4:15 p.m. for the investigation and clean up.
