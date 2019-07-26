OFFERS
Sat, July 27
Stricklen, DeShields win 3-point contest and skill challenge
WNBA

Connecticut Sun’s Shekinna Stricklen shoots during the 3-point contest during the WNBA All-Star festivities Friday, July 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

By DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 26, 2019 10:06 p.m.

LAS VEGAS — Shekinna Stricklen made the most of her WNBA All-Star weekend, winning the 3-point contest.

The Connecticut Sun forward scored 23 points in the final round to edge hometown favorite Kayla McBride by a point. It was the second straight year that McBride lost in the final. Two-time defending champion Allie Quigley only scored 19 points in the first round and didn’t make the final. The Chicago’s guard had many of her Sky teammates in the stands cheering for her.

The Sky didn’t go home empty-handed as first-time All-Star Diamond DeShields edged Jonquel Jones in the final round to win the skills contest. That three-round event featured two players competing simultaneously on identical obstacle courses that test ball handling, passing, agility and 3-point shooting skills. In the final, DeShields’ first pass attempt missed, but she quickly made the second one. She finished the course in the final round in 23.4 seconds when her 3-pointer went in.

Jones had advanced to the final by coming from behind to beat Napheesa Collier in the opening round. The Connecticut Sun forward hit a 3-pointer from a few feet behind the line, holding her follow through as she knew it was in. She then topped DeShields’ teammate Courtney Vandersloot in the semifinals.

DeShields topped Odyssey Sims in the opening round and Elizabeth Williams in the semifinals. The highlight of the contest from the first round was Phoenix’s Brittney Griner dunking her layup that drew the crowd to its feet. Griner said earlier in the day she would love if they added a dunk contest to the Friday night activities.

Stricklen was just competing in the Friday night festivities — the first time the league has held the skills contest and the 3-point shootout on the night before the All-Star Game.

