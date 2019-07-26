OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, July 27
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pittsburgh marks its 4th alligator sighting since May

This photo provided by Shaler Township Police shows a baby alligator has been found in the parking lot of a grocery store near Pittsburgh. Shaler Township, Pa., Police Lt. Dave Banko says an employee found the 2-foot-long creature Friday, July 19, 2019 near a garbage can at the Giant Eagle grocery store. The police department posted on its Facebook page that reptile's owner should send them a message. Paul McIntyre, of Big Daddy Wildlife Removal, says the animal was healthy, docile and seems like a pet. (Shaler Township Police via AP)

This photo provided by Shaler Township Police shows a baby alligator has been found in the parking lot of a grocery store near Pittsburgh. Shaler Township, Pa., Police Lt. Dave Banko says an employee found the 2-foot-long creature Friday, July 19, 2019 near a garbage can at the Giant Eagle grocery store. The police department posted on its Facebook page that reptile's owner should send them a message. Paul McIntyre, of Big Daddy Wildlife Removal, says the animal was healthy, docile and seems like a pet. (Shaler Township Police via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 26, 2019 11:25 p.m.

PITTSBURGH — A baby alligator was found far from the tropics in the parking lot of a grocery store outside Pittsburgh on Friday morning, the fourth alligator discovered near the city since May.

An employee found the 2-foot-long (60-centimeter-long) creature near a garbage can at the Giant Eagle grocery store in Shaler, about 10 miles (15 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh.

“It looks like a little baby alligator,” Shaler Township Police Lt. Dave Banko told the Tribune Review newspaper. “Someone dropped it off or lost it.”

On their Facebook page , Shaler police put out a call for the owner to contact them.

Paul McIntyre, of Big Daddy Wildlife Removal, came to take the animal from police and said it was healthy and docile.

“It was somebody’s pet, I can guarantee you,” McIntyre told the newspaper. “He’s so friendly. Somebody had him as a pet, couldn’t take care of him and let him go.”

Three other gators have been found around Pittsburgh since May.

Police speculate that the spate may at least partly stem from people who bought the animals as pets when they were little decided to release them when they started getting too big. It’s not illegal to own an alligator in Pennsylvania.

“We strongly discourage anyone from having a pet alligator. Just because you buy one that’s 8 inches long doesn’t mean it will stay that size,” said Pittsburgh police spokesman Chris Togneri. “And it’s very irresponsible to just let it go.”

On June 8, a 2½-foot-long (76-centimeter-long) alligator was found on a home’s porch. Two days earlier, a man walking his dog spotted a 5-foot-long (1½-meter-long) alligator in front of a garage. On May 18, a 3-foot-long (90-centimter-long) gator was captured near a riverside park.

Police determined the 5-foot-long alligator — which was named Chomp — had escaped from a home.

Chomp’s owner is now facing 33 counts of neglect, along with single counts of animal cruelty and recklessly endangering another person.

Police removed 32 animals from the owner’s home, including three more alligators; three snakes, including Burmese pythons, a lizard and some iguanas.

Multiple dead animals were also discovered.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cops rescue pig near a Dunkin’ Donuts, name him ‘Pork Roll’
Escaped boa constrictor found in owner’s upstate NY home
Investigators want to know who left gator in Lake Michigan
Alligator kept in ‘makeshift’ shelter at home seized
Student busted for taking baby gators into taxi

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SAT
27
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
27
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
27
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale,
SAT
27
Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum,
SAT
27
Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew (GMIHC) Learning and Tribute Center,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries