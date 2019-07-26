The Hance Brothers: A lecture series event at Sharlot Hall Museum, July 27

Learn more about George and John Hance at the lecture series presentation at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., in the West Gallery of the Lawler Building on the four-acre campus from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

President Teddy Roosevelt called John the “greatest liar on earth.” John is widely remembered as the Grand Canyon’s famous storyteller, renown for his tall tales, many of which are still repeated today. His younger brother George was a storyteller of distinction too, but became more involved in all manner of civic activity including the “informal mayor” of Camp Verde. Both are the subject of “The Hance Brothers.”

This is a free presentation that begins promptly at 2 p.m. and seating is limited, so plan to arrive early. For more information visit www.sharlot.org.

