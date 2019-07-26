OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 26
Weather  82.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

The Hance Brothers: A lecture series event at Sharlot Hall Museum, July 27

(Sharlot Hall Museum)

(Sharlot Hall Museum)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 26, 2019 11:16 a.m.

Learn more about George and John Hance at the lecture series presentation at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., in the West Gallery of the Lawler Building on the four-acre campus from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

President Teddy Roosevelt called John the “greatest liar on earth.” John is widely remembered as the Grand Canyon’s famous storyteller, renown for his tall tales, many of which are still repeated today. His younger brother George was a storyteller of distinction too, but became more involved in all manner of civic activity including the “informal mayor” of Camp Verde. Both are the subject of “The Hance Brothers.”

This is a free presentation that begins promptly at 2 p.m. and seating is limited, so plan to arrive early. For more information visit www.sharlot.org.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, 14th Annual Shootout on Whiskey Row, July 27-28

Sharlot Hall Museum

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Hance brothers topic of Sharlot Hall lecture
Days Past: The Hance Brothers in Yavapai County
Days Past: Prelude to Prescott’s Great Fire of 1900
Marshall Trimble to appear at Blue Rose Theater
Blues man Olson coming to Blue Rose

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
26
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly),
FRI
26
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
26
Conversational Spanish
FRI
26
Preschool storytime
FRI
26
Chair Yoga,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries