Donuts, the 'hole' truth: A tour of where to get the treats in tri-city area

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: July 26, 2019 10:30 p.m.

Take some dough, craft it into the shape you want and let it sit in the fryer for a bit. Take it out, and you’ve got yourself a tasty doughnut.

Now all you need is a coat of glaze or icing, and maybe some toppings to go with it.

There are many kinds of doughnuts, and everyone has a favorite. Cedar Lilly said she is quite the doughnut lover.

“At my work, we get them a lot,” Lilly said, noting that her favorite kind is maple. “It tastes the best to me.”

At the same time, Tom Farris said he and his wife go get doughnuts about three times a week, and they really enjoy apple fritters.

Hungry residents can visit many places in the tri-city area to get a doughnut, from actual doughnut shops to grocery stores and gas stations. Just where are they?

Looks like it’s time for a tri-city area doughnut tour, with a review of the glazed selection.

DOUGHNUT SHOPS

Daylight Donuts of Prescott — 811 Whipple St., 928-237-9357. This is a light and fluffy doughnut that practically falls apart when it gets in your mouth, and it has enough flavor to keep you wanting a little bit more — even when you run out.

Donut Hole — 8582 E. Frontage Road, 928-772-6023. This doughnut has a definite crispness, carrying a distinct, flavorful taste that toes the line between fluffy and cakey. Each bite features a definite firmness, with a punch of flavor.

Dunkin’ — 3015 N. Glassford Hill Road, 928-458-5600. This is a smooth doughnut that is moist, mouthwatering and a satisfactory treat with its good flavor and texture.

Outlaw Donuts — 414 W. Goodwin St. 928-379-5606. You’re going to want to eat this fast because it’s so good. It’s a solid and filling doughnut with a good mix of taste between the dough and the glaze.

GROCERY STORES

Fry’s Food and Drug — 3100 N. Glassford Hill Road, 928-445-3010; 950 Fair St., 928-778-6494; 3198 Willow Creek Road, 928-778-3717. This light and airy doughnut has a smooth glaze, giving it an even taste with definite staying power.

Safeway — 1044 Willow Creek Road, 928-445-4550; 450 White Spar Road, 928-778-3086; 7220 E. Highway 68, 928-772-6126; 1031 N. Highway 89, 928-626-8358. This doughnut has a good amount of glaze to really pack in the flavor with a firm, yet pleasant amount of give to provide a great snacking experience.

Walmart Supercenter — 3050 Highway 69, 928-445-1113; 1280 Gail Gardner Way, 928-541-0071; 3450 N. Glassford Hill Road, 928-499-3136. This doughnut has good texture and flavor, holding the line of having the right amount of fluff and firmness with enough glaze to really bring out the taste.

GAS STATIONS/CONVENIENCE STORES

For many of the gas stations in the area, their convenience stores buy their doughnuts from the same vendor: The Doughnut Peddler, a wholesaler based out of Chandler. This includes Roberts Marketplace, Shell, Circle K and AMPM. These doughnuts are fresh and fluffy with a hearty flavor that stays with you.

Meanwhile, Maverik gets its doughnuts from Utah-based Madbrook Donut Co. These doughnuts are thick and hearty with a solid glaze coating that brings out the flavor. It’s an intense taste, making it so that one bite is pretty much impossible.

Which one is your favorite?

