Colorado driver replaces tail light with red sports drink
DENVER — Colorado police say a driver tried to replace a broken tail light with a red sports drink.
Denver news station KMGH-TV reported that Longmont police stopped a driver Monday who placed a red-colored bottled drink where his car’s rear light should have been.
Authorities say the driver was on his way to get the tail light fixed when officers stopped him in Longmont, 38 miles (61 kilometers) north of Denver.
Officials say officers didn’t ticket the driver, who was seen repairing his car later that day.
Police say tail lights prevent crashes and “while we appreciate the ingenuity of this taillight, this is not a permanent solution.”
Authorities say vehicles must have a red tail light that can be seen at least 100 feet (30 meters) away during the day.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
- 33-year-old Congress man suspected of fatally stabbing father
- Update: Cellar Fire growth halted
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Amber Alert: Suspect in disappearance of 4-year-old girl may be in Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...