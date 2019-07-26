OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 26
Weather  82.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona fire chief arrested for embezzlement

Yucca Fire District Chief Matthew Young (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Yucca Fire District Chief Matthew Young (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Originally Published: July 26, 2019 9:50 a.m.

YUCCA – Yucca Fire District Chief Matthew Young turned himself into Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives for embezzlement.

Young turned himself into detectives Wednesday, July 24 and allegedly told them he had embezzled approximately $40,000 from the fire district’s bank account.

He admitted to buying several guns, two boats, 3D printers and other items.

A search warrant was executed at Young’s residence where several of the items he described were seized by detectives.

Young was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility for felony theft of $25,000 or more.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Yucca, AZ 86438

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Suspects use ATV to steal Arizona ATM
Plane landing goes wrong near Wikieup, pilot stops safely in sand
Mohave officials: Easter eggs dropped by crop duster may be contaminated
Sheriff's Office: Man arrested in triple homicide in Wittman
Man killed when his truck was hit by a train near Kingman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
26
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly),
FRI
26
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
26
Conversational Spanish
FRI
26
Preschool storytime
FRI
26
Chair Yoga,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries