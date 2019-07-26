7 make final cut for Supreme Court; list goes to governor

PHOENIX — A revamped Commission on Appellate Court Appointments agreed late Friday to nominate Republican Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery for the soon-to-be-open seat on the Arizona Supreme Court.

The decision to include Montgomery among the seven nominees sent to Gov. Doug Ducey came five months after the commission passed him over for the last vacancy. At that time, only five of the 12 commissioners present found he merited consideration.

Since that time, however, Ducey has replaced several commissioners, including at least three who voted against Montgomery in his first outing.

This time he ended up with 10 votes, and it was clear even before the vote that the changes would have an effect.

Kathryn Townsend, one of the new commissioners, said she believed that a lot of people who oppose Montgomery “don’t like him because he’s a conservative, white, Christian, cisgendered heterosexual male.’’ And she told colleagues on the panel that if he were not on the final list it would be because “he didn’t have the right identity politics.’’

Ducey’s appointment of Townsend and others to the commission earlier this year was challenged by several Democrat senators who complained that the panel now lacks political, gender and ethnic diversity, something they said is required by the Arizona Constitution. Most notably, the commission has no Democrats.

Aides to the governor defended the new appointments, pointing out that two are political independents.

But Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe, said that Townsend, one of the “independent’’ nominees, had been a Republican precinct committeewoman who made “sizable’’ political donations to GOP candidates. He called her “a Republican passing off as having no party preference or leanings.’’

The idea that commissioners were chosen by the governor to achieve a desired result riled Buchanan Davis, another Ducey pick.

“I kind of bristle at the notion, the public media insinuation that seems to be floating out there, that I or some of the commissioners are here because of an expectation we’re going to vote a certain way today,’’ he said.

“That’s certainly not true,’’ Davis said. “And it’s unfair to us as commissioners.’’

One thing that helped Montgomery make the list is the fact that a majority of the commissioners decided to send seven names to the governor out of the nine applicants they interviewed, the maximum they could submit. By law, they need provide the governor just three; the last list that went to Ducey -- the one that Montgomery did not make — had five.

Ducey is required by law to choose from the list within 60 days to replace Democrat Scott Bales who is retiring.

Others nominated Friday by the commission include:

• Sean Brearciffe, a judge at the Court of Appeals division in Tucson, a white male Republican;

• Kent Cattani, an appellate court judge at the Phoenix division, also a white male Republican;

• Maria Elena Cruz, also on the same appellate court, a black/Latina female who is a Democrat;

• David Euchner, Pima County public defender, a white male Libertarian.

• Randall Howe, court of appeals Phoenix division, Republican white male;

• Andrew Jacobs a white male Democrat in private practice.

Larry Suciu, one of the commissioners, urged his colleagues to pass over Montgomery as unqualified to sit on the state’s highest court.

“I think we need an applicant or a candidate who can hit the ground running and has the judicial experience to actually become an effective member of the court rather than somebody who’s going to be there and going to require a lot of training,’’ he said. Montgomery, who has been county attorney for 8 1/2 years, has never been on the bench.

Even in that role, Suciu said, the evidence is that Montgomery has actually personally handled only one appellate level case. And Suciu was not impressed by Montgomery telling him that, as county attorney, he was contributes to discussions about appellate briefs handled by that office.

“Well, I’ve been doing this for 50 years,’’ he said. “And I can tell you that kibitzing about a brief is not the same thing as becoming an appellate lawyer.’’

Others, like Tracy Munsil, were more defensive of Montgomery and his experience.

She saw no reason why he could not go from being an elected official to a Supreme Court justice, saying that more than 30 justices of the U.S. Supreme Court had been members of Congress. In fact, Munsil said, Sandra Day O’Connor went from being the state Senate majority leader to the superior court and state court of appeals before winding up the first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Montgomery’s application, both this time and last, came under fire from groups who contend that he has ignored the law on issues with which he disagrees.

Some of that involves gay rights.

But Khalil Rushdan, the smart justice partnership coordinator for the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, told the commission that Montgomery used his position to try to block implementation of the 2010 voter-approved Arizona Medical Marijuana Act.

“He stretched his interpretation of the law to continue to seek convictions against lawful medical marijuana patients,’’ Rushdan said, with courts rebuffing his efforts in at least two cases.

In one, Montgomery told county officials they should not issue the requisite zoning certifications for medical marijuana dispensaries because the drug remains illegal under federal law. That conclusion was specifically rebuffed by the state Court of Appeals — a decision later affirmed by the Arizona Supreme Court — which concluded that nothing in federal law actually prohibits states from having their own drug laws.

Montgomery fared no better with his bid to tell the parents of a 5-year-old Mesa boy who had a doctor’s recommendation for medical marijuana that the only legal way they could give it to him was to use the leaves of the plant. A trial judge, noting the problems the parents had dosing their child, said it was clear that voters intended to allow the drug to be administered in a form most useful to the patient.

“This shows his inexperience and also his inability and unwillingness to separate his personal bias from facts,’’ Rushdan said.

He also accused Montgomery of going back on his word not to oppose legislation that would end the ability of prosecutors to “stack’’ charged against some criminal defendants to get an enhanced sentence.

The measure passed with a strong bipartisan majority.

But Ducey vetoed the bill after Rushdan said Montgomery decided to oppose it. Rushdan said that is why Montgomery is “seen as having no honor by many community members.’’

Jennah Scott told commissioners that the African American Christian Clergy Coalition also opposes Montgomery’s nomination. She said her group has had some “long conversations’’ with him about how he has run the county attorney’s office for the last nine years.

“We want Supreme Court justices to have experience where there is no significant controversy and where we can trust that decisions that are made, deliberations that are made, opinions that are offered have taken into consideration a balanced approach,’’ Scott said.

But Montgomery also had his proponents, including Steve Grams, director of Sage Counseling.

Grams told commissioners that he personally believes that Arizona should be incarcerating fewer people and providing more treatment.

“So you wouldn’t think I’d be advocating for a county attorney,’’ he said. But Grams praised Montgomery for various “diversion’’ programs, allowing people to escape criminal convictions for everything from low-level drug offenses to animal cruelty if they complete treatment and counseling.

Montgomery also got support from attorney Peter Gentala who is general counsel for Childhelp which works with abused, neglected and at-risk children. Gentala previously worked for the Center for Arizona Policy which has been at the forefront of legal battles against gay marriage and abortion rights.