45th annual Watson Lake Car Show set for Aug. 3 and 4

Prescott Antique Auto Club will present its 45th annual Watson LakeCar Show Saturday and Sunday August 3 and 4, a two-day event with swap meet, old engine fire-up and parts exchange, a car corral with for-sale cars, food vendors and prizes. The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Watson Lake Park at 3101 Watson Lake Rd off Highway 89 in Prescott

No pre-registration is required for show cars. Vehicles 1994 and older are $25 per car Saturday and $10 per car Sunday. General admission is $5 both days, kids 15 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Rat Rods & VW’s will be featured on Sunday. For more information visit www.paacaz.com.