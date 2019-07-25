Yavapai Symphony Association announces seven-concert season

Tickets for the Yavapai Symphony Association’s upcoming seven-concert season go on sale late next week, according to a news release from Yavapai Symphony Association Board Member Sue Bray.

Five of those seven concerts will feature the Phoenix Symphony, with the other two presenting the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra and the Arizona State University Symphony. All of the concerts will be at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St.

“We know how much our audiences enjoy traditional classical repertoire,” Yavapai Symphony Association President Arlon Inman said in the release. “We’ve made some major changes so that we can offer more favorite classics from composers like Mendelssohn, Schumann and Mozart. It’s the type of music Prescott audiences will enjoy.

The inaugural concert, Sunday, Oct. 6, will see the Phoenix Symphony and a performance of Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 21” by pianist Xuesha Hu, followed by the season’s second performance on Sunday, Jan. 19, where principal cellist Melita Hunsinger will perform Schumann’s “Cello Concerto in A Minor” and the orchestra will play Mendelssohn’s “Symphony No. 4, the Italian Symphony” and “Overture to a Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

For the third concert on Sunday, Feb. 23, violinist Adrienne Finet will perform Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto in E Minor” with “Overture in C” by Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel and “No. 3, the ‘Rhenish’ Symphony’ by Robert Schumann performed by the orchestra.

In March, the 80-piece Siberian State Symphony Orchestra from Krasnoyarsk, Russia performs an all-Rachminoff program that includes “Piano Concerto No. 2” and “Symphony No. 2” Wednesday, March 11, and the Phoenix Symphony returns Sunday, March 29, for more Mendelssohn and Schumann.

The ASU Symphony Orchestra, directed by Francisco Hernandez Bolanos, is set for Sunday, April 5, bringing Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5,” “Weber’s “Overture to Der Freischutz” and Franz Lists’ “Piano Concerto No. 1 performed by Aoshang Li, the winner of the 2019 ASU Concerto Competition.

The final concert, held Sunday, May 3, will see a performance of Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 1” along with Rachmaninoff’s “Vocalise” and 2005 Van Cliburn Piano Competition Silver Medalist Joyce Yang performing Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3.”

“We’re most excited about this upcoming season and the additions of the ASU Symphony and the Siberian State Symphony Orchestras,” Inman said in the release. “This concert series promises to be one of the best programs offered by (Yavapai Symphony Association) in our 53 years of bringing quality classical music to Prescott.”

The ASU Symphony concert and all Phoenix Symphony concerts are at 3 p.m. The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra concert is at 7 p.m.

Single tickets start at $29 and go on sale starting Thursday, Aug. 1. Season tickets start at $159 and are already available, on sale through Sunday, Oct. 6. For tickets, call 928-776-4255 or visit the Yavapai Symphony Association office, 228 N. Alarcon St., open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. A seating chart is available to review in the organization’s office and online at www.yavapaisymphony.org.

For more information about the upcoming Yavapai Symphony Association season, visit www.yavapaisymphony.org.