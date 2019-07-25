OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, July 25
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai Symphony Association announces seven-concert season

In March, the 80-piece Siberian State Symphony Orchestra from Krasnoyarsk, Russia performs an all-Rachminoff program at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, as part of the Yavapai Symphony Association concert season. (Siberian State Symphony Orchestra, courtesy)

In March, the 80-piece Siberian State Symphony Orchestra from Krasnoyarsk, Russia performs an all-Rachminoff program at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, as part of the Yavapai Symphony Association concert season. (Siberian State Symphony Orchestra, courtesy)

Originally Published: July 25, 2019 9:11 p.m.

Tickets for the Yavapai Symphony Association’s upcoming seven-concert season go on sale late next week, according to a news release from Yavapai Symphony Association Board Member Sue Bray.

Five of those seven concerts will feature the Phoenix Symphony, with the other two presenting the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra and the Arizona State University Symphony. All of the concerts will be at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St.

“We know how much our audiences enjoy traditional classical repertoire,” Yavapai Symphony Association President Arlon Inman said in the release. “We’ve made some major changes so that we can offer more favorite classics from composers like Mendelssohn, Schumann and Mozart. It’s the type of music Prescott audiences will enjoy.

The inaugural concert, Sunday, Oct. 6, will see the Phoenix Symphony and a performance of Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 21” by pianist Xuesha Hu, followed by the season’s second performance on Sunday, Jan. 19, where principal cellist Melita Hunsinger will perform Schumann’s “Cello Concerto in A Minor” and the orchestra will play Mendelssohn’s “Symphony No. 4, the Italian Symphony” and “Overture to a Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

For the third concert on Sunday, Feb. 23, violinist Adrienne Finet will perform Mendelssohn’s “Violin Concerto in E Minor” with “Overture in C” by Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel and “No. 3, the ‘Rhenish’ Symphony’ by Robert Schumann performed by the orchestra.

photo

Melita Hunsinger (Phoenix Symphony)

In March, the 80-piece Siberian State Symphony Orchestra from Krasnoyarsk, Russia performs an all-Rachminoff program that includes “Piano Concerto No. 2” and “Symphony No. 2” Wednesday, March 11, and the Phoenix Symphony returns Sunday, March 29, for more Mendelssohn and Schumann.

The ASU Symphony Orchestra, directed by Francisco Hernandez Bolanos, is set for Sunday, April 5, bringing Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5,” “Weber’s “Overture to Der Freischutz” and Franz Lists’ “Piano Concerto No. 1 performed by Aoshang Li, the winner of the 2019 ASU Concerto Competition.

The final concert, held Sunday, May 3, will see a performance of Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 1” along with Rachmaninoff’s “Vocalise” and 2005 Van Cliburn Piano Competition Silver Medalist Joyce Yang performing Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3.”

“We’re most excited about this upcoming season and the additions of the ASU Symphony and the Siberian State Symphony Orchestras,” Inman said in the release. “This concert series promises to be one of the best programs offered by (Yavapai Symphony Association) in our 53 years of bringing quality classical music to Prescott.”

The ASU Symphony concert and all Phoenix Symphony concerts are at 3 p.m. The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra concert is at 7 p.m.

Single tickets start at $29 and go on sale starting Thursday, Aug. 1. Season tickets start at $159 and are already available, on sale through Sunday, Oct. 6. For tickets, call 928-776-4255 or visit the Yavapai Symphony Association office, 228 N. Alarcon St., open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. A seating chart is available to review in the organization’s office and online at www.yavapaisymphony.org.

For more information about the upcoming Yavapai Symphony Association season, visit www.yavapaisymphony.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Phoenix Symphony comes to YC on Nov. 16
Phoenix Symphony returning to Prescott
Phoenix Symphony returns to Prescott for seven concerts
Phoenix Symphony to have seven Prescott concerts for next season
‘A bold, powerful concert’ opens symphony concert season

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
THU
25
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
25
You Too! Mentor training,
THU
25
Jack and the Beanstalk: A Puppet Show,
THU
25
Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott
THU
25
U.S. Citizenship classes
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries