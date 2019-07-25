OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, July 26
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

USA Basketball updates national team roster for FIBA World Cup
FIBA

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges celebrates his 3-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 1, 2019, in Phoenix. Bridges has been added to the selcet team, which will play against the national team in an exhibition game on Friday, Aug. 9, in Las Vegas. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges celebrates his 3-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 1, 2019, in Phoenix. Bridges has been added to the selcet team, which will play against the national team in an exhibition game on Friday, Aug. 9, in Las Vegas. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 11:18 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball’s depth is already getting tested, weeks before the FIBA World Cup even starts.

The Americans released their updated national team roster Thursday, adding six players and deleting eight who removed themselves from consideration over the past several weeks. It means 17 players — barring any more additions or subtractions, both of which remain possible — are expected to vie for the 12 spots on the team that the U.S. will take to China for the World Cup next month.

The Americans are the two-time defending World Cup champions.

“Since USA Basketball started the men’s national team program in 2006, we have understood the necessity of fluidity within the program and the importance of having a deep national team roster that features both young and veteran standout NBA players,” said Jerry Colangelo, the men’s national team managing director of USA Basketball.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell, Denver’s Mason Plumlee, New York’s Julius Randle and Chicago’s Thaddeus Young are the newest names on the roster. They’ll all head to Las Vegas for training camp — the first to be led by new USA coach Gregg Popovich — starting Aug. 5.

Also on the national roster: Boston’s Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Detroit’s Andre Drummond, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, Houston’s P.J. Tucker and Indiana’s Myles Turner.

Of the 17 current national team members, only five — Lowry, Walker, Drummond, Middleton and Lopez — have been NBA All-Stars.

Meanwhile, the list of recent team dropouts is loaded with star power. Portland’s Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, Houston’s James Harden and Eric Gordon, Washington’s Bradley Beal, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris, Denver’s Paul Millsap and Cleveland’s Kevin Love have all taken themselves out of the World Cup mix in recent weeks.

They’re not the only ones no longer under consideration. USA Basketball released a list of 35 candidates for the World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in April 2018, and 29 of those players won’t be playing this summer. LeBron James, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler are among those who passed long ago on the chance to play in the World Cup. Many of the NBA players not playing World Cup are likely to reconsider next summer, provided the U.S. — as expected — qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics.

“We’re looking forward to exposing the selected players to FIBA World Cup competition and the incredible experience of representing their country,” Colangelo said.

USA Basketball also released the names of 13 players who will be on the select team that will play against the national-teamers in training camp, a list that includes four members of last season’s NBA All-Rookie team.

The select team players are Atlanta’s Trae Young and John Collins, Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris, Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley III and De’Aaron Fox, Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges, Dallas’ Jalen Brunson, Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton, Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac, New York’s Mitchell Robinson, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Landry Shamet and San Antonio’s Derrick White.

The national team and select team players will play an exhibition game Aug. 9 in Las Vegas, before camp resumes the following week in El Segundo, California. The World Cup in China begins Aug. 31.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

US men’s basketball will start road to gold with NBA D-Leaguers
NAZ Suns coach named to assist national team
Olympic Preview — Men’s Basketball Weakened US still team to beat in Olympics
Curry withdraws, won’t be on U.S. basketball team in Rio Olympics
Top women’s college players practicing with Team USA

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
FRI
26
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly),
FRI
26
Lapsit Storytime
FRI
26
Conversational Spanish
FRI
26
Preschool storytime
FRI
26
Chair Yoga,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries