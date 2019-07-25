State fair remembers moon landing with butter astronauts
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The moon may be made of cheese, but these astronauts are made of butter.
The Ohio State Fair is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with life-size butter sculptures of Neil Armstrong and his fellow astronauts.
Gov. Mike DeWine opened the 166th edition of the fair Wednesday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterward, the Republican governor toured the fairgrounds and stopped by this year’s annual butter display.
The display features a life-size sculpture of Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kuh-NEHT’-uh) native Armstrong saluting the American flag after planting it on the moon’s surface as he stands beside a lunar module.
The display also includes the Apollo 11 emblem and life-size sculptures of Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins sitting beside the traditional butter cow and calf.
