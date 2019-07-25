Sky’s Quigley will try for 3-point shootout three-peat
WNBA
LAS VEGAS — Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky will try to three-peat as champion of the 3-point contest Friday night ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game.
Quigley set the WNBA record in Minnesota last year when she scored 29 points in the overtime round of the competition. Her total surpassed that of NBA shooting guard Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, who poured in 28 of a possible 34 points during the February 2018 NBA All-Star Game to set the record for most points scored in a single round. Quigley also won in 2017.
Last season’s runner-up, Kayla McBride, is back in the competition and will have the home Las Vegas Aces’ crowd behind her. Joining the two guards in the contest are Los Angeles’ Chelsea Gray, New York’s Kia Nurse, Indiana’s Erica Wheeler and Connecticut’s Shekinna Stricklen. Stricklen is the only one of the six not playing in the All-Star Game.
Brittney Griner headlines the skills challenge, a head-to-head, bracket-style tournament. The Phoenix Mercury center will compete against Chicago’s Diamond DeShields and Courtney Vandersloot, Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier and Odyssey Sims, Connecticut’s Jonquel Jones, Seattle’s Sami Whitcomb and Atlanta’s Elizabeth Williams.
The three-round event features two players competing simultaneously on identical obstacle courses that test ball handling, passing, agility and 3-point shooting skills. The fastest finisher in each matchup advances to the next round. First-round matchups have yet to be determined.
This is the first time the league has had the Friday night competitions. The WNBA will also have a fan festival as well as a beach concert after the competitions are done.
Teyana Taylor will perform at halftime of Saturday’s game. Kristin Chenoweth will sign the national anthem beforehand.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
- 33-year-old Congress man suspected of fatally stabbing father
- Update: Cellar Fire growth halted
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
26
|
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly),
|
FRI
26
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
26
|
Conversational Spanish
|
FRI
26
|
Preschool storytime
|
FRI
26
|
Chair Yoga,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...