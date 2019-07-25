OFFERS
Sky’s Quigley will try for 3-point shootout three-peat
WNBA

Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner in action against the Seattle Storm during a WNBA game Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Seattle. Griner will patake in the Skills Challenge during All-Star Friday night, July 26, in Las Vegas. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner in action against the Seattle Storm during a WNBA game Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Seattle. Griner will patake in the Skills Challenge during All-Star Friday night, July 26, in Las Vegas. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

By DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 11:23 p.m.

LAS VEGAS — Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky will try to three-peat as champion of the 3-point contest Friday night ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game.

Quigley set the WNBA record in Minnesota last year when she scored 29 points in the overtime round of the competition. Her total surpassed that of NBA shooting guard Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, who poured in 28 of a possible 34 points during the February 2018 NBA All-Star Game to set the record for most points scored in a single round. Quigley also won in 2017.

Last season’s runner-up, Kayla McBride, is back in the competition and will have the home Las Vegas Aces’ crowd behind her. Joining the two guards in the contest are Los Angeles’ Chelsea Gray, New York’s Kia Nurse, Indiana’s Erica Wheeler and Connecticut’s Shekinna Stricklen. Stricklen is the only one of the six not playing in the All-Star Game.

Brittney Griner headlines the skills challenge, a head-to-head, bracket-style tournament. The Phoenix Mercury center will compete against Chicago’s Diamond DeShields and Courtney Vandersloot, Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier and Odyssey Sims, Connecticut’s Jonquel Jones, Seattle’s Sami Whitcomb and Atlanta’s Elizabeth Williams.

The three-round event features two players competing simultaneously on identical obstacle courses that test ball handling, passing, agility and 3-point shooting skills. The fastest finisher in each matchup advances to the next round. First-round matchups have yet to be determined.

This is the first time the league has had the Friday night competitions. The WNBA will also have a fan festival as well as a beach concert after the competitions are done.

Teyana Taylor will perform at halftime of Saturday’s game. Kristin Chenoweth will sign the national anthem beforehand.

