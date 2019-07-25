Sischka seeks re-election to Prescott City Council

Editor’s Note — This is the fifth in a series of profile articles on the five candidates running for Prescott City Council in the Aug. 27 primary.

Candidate Steve Sischka is among the incumbents seeking a new four-year term on the Prescott City Council in this year’s primary.

Sischka’s name will be one of four listed on the ballot for three seats on the City Council.

The city primary is set for Aug. 27, and ballots containing the names of the four council candidates and one mayoral candidate are expected to begin being mailed to registered Prescott voters in early August.

The Daily Courier asked each of the candidates to answer a series of general questions (in 70 words or less) about their backgrounds and goals for the coming term.

Sischka’s responses:

Educational background: Bachelor of Business Administration, University of Portland, ’71; Master of International Management, Thunderbird Graduate School of International Management, ’73

What made you decide to run? I decided to run again for the same reason I ran the first time: I love this community. As a 39-year successful independent businessman in Prescott, I am dedicated to helping this community be the best it can be.

What do you think would be your strengths as a council member? I am fair, reasonable, and look at solutions to complex problems from a common-sense point of view. I don’t settle for just good enough.

What is the main issue facing Prescott in the coming term: Growth, traffic. I believe in constant renewal within our city, and that doesn’t necessarily mean more rooftops. There has to be a balance between growth and revitalization, understanding that shutting our doors, as some people want, creates its own set of problems. Optimizing flow on our existing roadways and superior planning, particularly within our downtown area, will help us with our traffic issues. However, most of those issues are coming from growth outside of our community.

What are your goals and priorities as a council member? Continue to work with our city manager and other council members to find common-sense solutions to not only our problems, but also our opportunities. The council should work as a team, and as such, I will continue to search for common ground. We need to continue to refer to the city’s strategic and general plans when looking for guidance on how to move this community forward.

