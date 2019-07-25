Obituary Notice: Hans N. Korte
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 10:05 p.m.
Hans N. Korte, age 72, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on July 22, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona. ABC Funerals in charge of arrangements.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
- 33-year-old Congress man suspected of fatally stabbing father
- Update: Cellar Fire growth halted
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
THU
25
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
25
|
You Too! Mentor training,
|
THU
25
|
Jack and the Beanstalk: A Puppet Show,
|
THU
25
|
Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott
|
THU
25
|
U.S. Citizenship classes
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...