Now Showing: Week of July 26, 2019

Movies playing at Harkins Theatres, 7202 Pav Way, Prescott Valley (Highway 69 between Glassford Hill and Lake Valley roads), as of press time. 928-775-7444; www.harkins.com.

(NEW) ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Al Pacino. R – drama, thriller

(NEW) THE ART OF SELF-DEFENSE – After getting

attacked on the street, Casey enlists in a local dojo that's led by a charismatic and mysterious sensei. He soon uncovers a sinister fraternity of violence and masculinity while learning how to defend himself. Casey must now embark on a dark and frightening journey that places him squarely in the sights of his enigmatic new mentor. Stars Jesse Eisenberg, Alessandro Nivola, Imogen Poots. R - comedy

(NEW) CRAWL – When a massive hurricane hits her Florida town, young Haley ignores the evacuation orders to search for her missing father, Dave. After finding him gravely injured in their family home, the two of them become trapped by the rapidly encroaching floodwaters. With the storm strengthening, Haley and Dave discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of gigantic alligators. Stars Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. R – drama, thriller

(NEW) ECHO IN THE CANYON – A look at how musical groups such as The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield, and The Mamas & the Papas birthed the beginnings of the Laurel Canyon music scene and how the echo of these artists' creations reverberated across the world. PG-13 – documentary

Also showing:

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME - Following the events of

Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jake Gyllenhaal. PG-13 – fantasy, sci-fi.

THE LION KING - Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother -- and former heir to the throne -- has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. Stars Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones. PG – drama, adventure

STUBER - When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu picks up a passenger who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating. Stars Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino, Karen Gillan. R – action, comedy

YESTERDAY – Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie. After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, Jack becomes on overnight sensation with a little help from his agent. Stars Himesh Patel, Lily James, Ed Sheeran, Kate McKinnon. PG-13 – fantasy, romance.

TOY STORY 4 – Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody's slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they're worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy. Stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, Joan Cusack. G – fantasy, adventure.

MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL – After finding the MIB base, a woman joins them. The head of the branch, High T, pairs her up with Agent H. These two secret agents become involved in a series of alien attacks that sends them traveling around the globe. Stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bougeois, Larry Bourgeois, Emma Thompson. PG-13, sci-fi, fantasy.

ALADDIN – w

PENGUINS – An Adélie penguin named Steve joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. None of it comes easily for him, especially considering he's targeted by everything from killer whales to leopard seals, who unapologetically threaten his happily ever after. Stars Steve the Adélie penguin. G – documentary.