North Korea says missile test was "solemn warning" to South
TOKYO — A day after two North Korean missile launches rattled Asia, the nation said Friday it had tested a "new-type tactical guided weapon" that was meant as a "solemn warning" about South Korean weapons development and its plan to hold military exercises.
The message, which was carried on state media and released in the name of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was directed at "South Korean military warmongers" and came as U.S. and North Korean officials struggle to set up talks after a recent meeting on the Korean border between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump seemed to provide a breakthrough in stalled nuclear negotiations.
Although the North had harsh words for South Korea, the statement stayed away from the kind of belligerent attacks on the United States that have marked past announcements, a possible signal that the North is interested in keeping diplomacy alive.
It made clear, however, that North Korea is infuriated over U.S.-South Korean plans to hold military drills that the North says are invasion rehearsals and proof of the allies' hostility to Pyongyang.
It was also gloating at times, saying that the test "must have given uneasiness and agony to some targeted forces enough as it intended."
The North's firing of a new type of short-range ballistic missile in two launches into the sea Thursday was its first weapons launches in more than two months.
The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were fired from near the eastern coastal town of Wonsan and flew about 430 kilometers (270 miles) and 690 kilometers (430 miles) respectively before landing off the country's east coast.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
- 33-year-old Congress man suspected of fatally stabbing father
- Update: Cellar Fire growth halted
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
THU
25
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
25
|
You Too! Mentor training,
|
THU
25
|
Jack and the Beanstalk: A Puppet Show,
|
THU
25
|
Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott
|
THU
25
|
U.S. Citizenship classes
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...