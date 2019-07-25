Music: Summa Totius returns to Elks

Summa Totius is making its return to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center this weekend, their second show at the venue.

It’s coming together really well, as all of the band members are getting their ducks in a row, said guitarist Anton Teschner.

“The last show was kind of a learning experience,” Teschner said, adding that they are “trying to top last year.”

Latin for “The Sum of All Parts,” Summa Totius consists of Drew Hall on vocals and guitar, Teschner on guitar, Gigi Gonaway on drums and Mahlon Hawk on bass. It’s an exciting band that presents something most bands don’t offer in the world today, Hawk said. They have a lot of musical genres that cross over into different styles of music to bring about a fusion of flamenco, rock, jazz and Latin music, he said.

The four of them get along really well together, and have reached a point where they feel very good about working with each other, Hawk said.



“That’s very, very important in any band, in any situation that the chemistry is right because you’re dealing with artists, you’re dealing with people who are very sensitive toward what they do,” he said. “In this particular case, each one of us brings something different to the table.”

Those who see the band get to see not only musicians who are hometown guys, such as Hall and Teschner, but performers who have been around the world touring on some of the biggest stages, Hall said. Gonaway was Mariah Carey’s drummer for 14 years and has performed with a vast array of talent including Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, James Taylor and Steve Winwood, and Hawk is an Emmy-Award-winning bassist who has performed with members of Steely Dan and The Cars.

The show is at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Tickets are $22 for VIP seating, $18 for general admission and $30 for opera box seats, and are available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance. They’ve added a bunch of new material, making it a completely different show than the one in November, Hall said.

“There’ll be some similarities, but there’ll be a lot of new stuff as well,” he said. “The band has grown, we’ve added a lot of stuff and we just wanted an opportunity to share it.”

Some surprises are in store, Teschner said. Last time, the show was pretty visual, with some works by artists on the stage, and they’ll be expanding on that to entertain both visually and audibly, he said.

The show has an opener, too, featuring Nick Canuel and Sean McDermott. The two of them have a really cool duo, Hall said.

Looking ahead, Summa Totius is a group that has many more years to come and a lot more to do, Hawk said.

“We’re just scratching the surface at this point,” he said.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.