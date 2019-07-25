Live music from Summa Totius at Elks Theatre July 27

Related Video Summa Totius

Enjoy an evening of music with Summa Totius at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Drew Hall and Anton Teschner are an acoustic duo pairing up with Gigi Gonaway (drums) and Mahlon Hawk (bass) who make up the rhythm section. Offering a blend of Latin and flamenco music with blues, jazz and rock, they have developed a unique sound that leave audiences amazed by the fusion of genres and emotion they evoke.

For tickets and further information visit www.prescottelkstheater.com.