Live music from Summa Totius at Elks Theatre July 27
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 12:30 p.m.
Enjoy an evening of music with Summa Totius at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.
Drew Hall and Anton Teschner are an acoustic duo pairing up with Gigi Gonaway (drums) and Mahlon Hawk (bass) who make up the rhythm section. Offering a blend of Latin and flamenco music with blues, jazz and rock, they have developed a unique sound that leave audiences amazed by the fusion of genres and emotion they evoke.
For tickets and further information visit www.prescottelkstheater.com.
