Thu, July 25
Live music from Summa Totius at Elks Theatre July 27

Band Summa Totius (Courtesy)

Band Summa Totius (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 25, 2019 12:30 p.m.

Summa Totius

Enjoy an evening of music with Summa Totius at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Drew Hall and Anton Teschner are an acoustic duo pairing up with Gigi Gonaway (drums) and Mahlon Hawk (bass) who make up the rhythm section. Offering a blend of Latin and flamenco music with blues, jazz and rock, they have developed a unique sound that leave audiences amazed by the fusion of genres and emotion they evoke.

For tickets and further information visit www.prescottelkstheater.com.

