Hance brothers topic of Sharlot Hall lecture

John Hance, who President Theodore Roosevelt called the “greatest liar on earth,” and his younger brother George Hance are the subject of this weekend’s lecture series presentation at Sharlot Hall Museum titled “The Hance Brothers … in Yavapai County, 1868-1930.”

John Hance is remembered as the Grand Canyon’s famous storyteller and was renowned for his tall tales, many of which continue to be repeated, according to a news release from Sharlot Hall Museum Media & Marketing Manager Ken Leja. Meanwhile, George Hance was also a storyteller of distinction but also became involved in civic activity including time as the “informal mayor” of Camp Verde.

Shane Murphy is set to chronicle their adventures from 1869 to the 1930s, beginning with their acquisition of 640 acres of the lower Granite Creek north of Point of Rocks at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the West Gallery.

“From early days as farmers and homesteaders, the Hance brothers settled and John resettled the Central Highlands, finally relocating to Camp Verde, where John homesteaded 160 acres by the river, and George entered the business world at the Camp Verde store,” the release states.

“For almost two decades, the Hance brothers were fixtures of the Verde. John departed the Verde in 1882 for the Grand Canyon, where he operated the only tourist camp along the rim.”

It was at that tourist camp that John Hance began telling numerous legends that earned him the nickname of the “world’s greatest liar.”

More about their lives can be heard at the free presentation. Seating is limited. For more information, call the Sharlot Hall Museum at 928-445-3122.

The museum is at 415 W. Gurley St. in Prescott.