Goose freed, got stuck in pizza driver’s car grille
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Authorities say a goose that got stuck in a pizza delivery driver’s car grille in Vermont is expected to make a full recovery.
Driver Ryan Harrington tells WCAX-TV he saw a goose waddling across the road in Burlington on Saturday. He slammed his brakes, but heard a thud and knew he struck the bird. But he wasn’t prepared to see it stuck in his car — and alive — when he returned to work.
His manager got through to a police dispatcher who alerted authorities and a nonprofit animal rescue group. The fire department arrived to help free the goose, named Roberto, or Roberta if it’s a girl.
The goose was taken to a wildlife rehabber in Poultney who says it may have a broken pelvis, but they expect it will survive.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Active day for Cellar Fire expected; firefighters prepping Senator Highway for contact
- 33-year-old Congress man suspected of fatally stabbing father
- Update: Cellar Fire growth halted
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
FRI
26
|
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly),
|
FRI
26
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
26
|
Conversational Spanish
|
FRI
26
|
Preschool storytime
|
FRI
26
|
Chair Yoga,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...